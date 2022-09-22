Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Hlavaty, Lou Ann Checketts
Hlavaty Lou Ann Checketts Hlavaty 89 Logan passed away September 19, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Sept. 26th at 12pm at the Lundstrom Park Chapel with a viewing prior from 11-11:45am and the night prior at Allen-Hall Mortuary from 7-8pm. A complete obituary can be found online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Julie Barbara (Reese) Cheney
Julie Barbara (Reese) Cheney 11/7/1978 - 9/21/2022 Julie Barbara Cheney, nee Reese, 43 returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 due to complications following surgery. She was at the Murray Utah Hospital with her husband by her side. Julie was the firstborn to Jon and Deborah Reese...
Herald-Journal
Hall throws 4 TDs, No. 19 BYU beats Wyoming 38-24
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaren Hall is a bit of a perfectionist. The BYU quarterback is always looking for some new way to improve his game. Even after throwing for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead the 19th-ranked Cougars to a 38-24 victory over Wyoming on Saturday night, Hall’s focus instantly turned to the moments where he fell short over four quarters.
Herald-Journal
Rising throws two TDs, No. 13 Utah beats Arizona St 34-13
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Utah Utes have a veteran coach nearing two decades in charge of the program, a seasoned quarterback with a few years in the team's system, multiple offensive playmakers and a stout defense that doesn't give up many big plays. Arizona State doesn't really have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Mustangs trample Grizzlies, stay atop region standings
Known for its stingy defense this season, the Mustangs continued that trend Friday night. They also added some offense to the mix, not that Mountain Crest hasn’t had any offense, but boy did the boys from Hyrum take a step forward in that department against Logan. Six different Mustangs scored, and the visitors rolled to a 38-7 Region 11 win on Crimson Field to put a damper on Homecoming for the Grizzlies.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls tennis: Wolves go 10-0 in region duals for 3rd straight season
NORTH LOGAN — Another goal down, two more to go for Green Canyon’s girls tennis program. The Wolves capped off their third straight undefeated season in Region 11 duals with a 5-0 victory over visiting Sky View on Thursday afternoon. Unlike the previous two years, though, Green Canyon didn’t lose a single match in any of those 10 duals.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies make too many mistakes, fall to Rebels
For the first time this season, the Aggies got off to a fairly promising start, but the momentum was short lived. UNLV came storming back from a 7-0 deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points spanning the first and second quarters, withstood a pretty spirited second-half rally by Utah State and secured a 34-24 victory over the Aggies in the Mountain West opener for both football programs on Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium.
Herald-Journal
Public hearing scheduled on Cache County open-space bond
A public hearing on a proposed $20 million open-space bond in Cache County is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the County Council chambers at 199 North Main St. in Logan. As required by law, all residents are invited to attend and participate in the hearing. Placement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
New Cache County assessor specially elected
In a special election Saturday morning, Cache County Republicans chose Brett Robinson to replace former County Assessor Kathleen Howell. The party held their fall meeting in congruence with the special election, which took place at Thomas Edison Charter School’s North campus.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys golf: Johansen leads Riverhawks again as Ridgeline secures region
Early on it looked like Ridgeline may be challenged for the Region 11 boys golf title this fall. That doesn’t seem to be the case any longer. Sure, there is still the region championship next week which carries double the points as two 18-hole rounds are held, but the Riverhawks pretty much just need to show and record scores on Monday and Tuesday.
Herald-Journal
Only elephants to address in the room: Cache Republicans plan special election for county assessor
Cache County Republicans are holding a special election to elect a new county assessor after Kathleen Howell retired from the position earlier this month. The special election format — in which people leave their position for a successor picked by their political party — has become relatively common in Cache Valley in recent years.
Herald-Journal
Authorities release identity of driver who died after collision on U.S. 89/91
A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 on Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6:00 a.m. near the American West Heritage Center.
