New Iberia Native Christian J. Simon Starring in Upcoming Disney+ Movie 'Under Wraps 2′

By Jude Walker
 2 days ago
christianjsimon, Instagram

Christian J. Simon , a 14-year-old native of New Iberia, will be starring in an upcoming Disney+ movie.

The Halloween-themed flick Under Wraps 2 will debut this Sunday, September 25 at 6:00 pm. It also stars Adam Wylie and Malachi Barton.

According to the IMDB listing , here’s a synopsis of the movie:

While Amy is preparing for her father’s Halloween-themed wedding, she, Gilbert and Marshall discover that Harold and Rose may be in danger. An evil mummy is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge.

Simon plays Gilbert in the movie.

The first Under Wraps came out back in 1997. It was actually the first Disney Channel Original Movie by Disney Channel.

Christian Simon now resides in Los Angeles. He moved to California with his family in 2016 to pursue a career in entertainment.

christianjsimon, Instagram

Since moving there, he’s been a part of multiple television shows both on camera and off as a voice-over actor.

Some of his credits include We Bare Bears , The Loud House , Alexa & Katie , The Amazing World of Gumball , Archibald’s Next Big Thing , Darwin’s Yearbook , The Casagrandes , and The Gumball Chronicles .

