FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Seahawks game against Atlanta Falcons bizarrely delayed due to drone flying over field
Another "rogue drone" has forced a stoppage in football play, this time during the Seahawks-Falcons game in Seattle.
Stonehouse Quickly Sets New Standards
The rookie out of Colorado State needed three games to do something no NFL punter ever had.
Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: 'I do feel like I cost our team' in 28-24 loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell entered the locker room after Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and told his team its latest gut-wrenching defeat was on him. One of the most aggressive coaches in the NFL when it comes to in-game decision making, Campbell made a slew of choices Sunday that had his team in position to win its first road game since late in the 2020 season. ...
