Chadbourn, NC

WBTW News13

One dead in Dillon County stabbing

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a stabbing in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened at about 1 a.m. Friday along Grove Street, Hamilton said. Staphon Rogers was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to Hamilton. It’s […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Armed Felons Jailed by WPD

Quick response by Whiteville Police led to the arrest of two armed felons Wednesday. Lafayette Treshaun Davis, 24, of 1855 Mill Pond Rd., Whiteville, and Jesse Lee Thomas Jr., 38, of 1465 Princess Ann Rd., Chadbourn were each charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Thomas was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was set at $20,000 each, jail records show. Both men have been released on bond.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman sentenced to eight years for robbery, kidnapping, assault at Market Street motel

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local woman will serve up to eight years in prison for her role in a crime that occurred at a Market Street motel earlier this year. 23-year-old Kimberly Martinez pled guilty to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, First-Degree Kidnapping, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday in front of the Honorable Phyllis Gorham.
WILMINGTON, NC
Chadbourn, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Chadbourn, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tabor City man arrested on drug, weapon charges

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges as part of the Take Back Columbus campaign. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Division, SWAT Team, and members of the command staff executed a search warrant at a house along Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City.
TABOR CITY, NC
WECT

Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets as of about 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23. Police first responded at 9:15 a.m., and they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots. “They located one...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WILMINGTON, NC
Person
Isaac Miller
WECT

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting at 1200 block of Buckingham Avenue, near Harbor Ridge Apartments and the intersection of Harbor and Flint Drive on Friday, September 23. Per the WPD, they responded to the scene after a report they received at around 3...
WILMINGTON, NC
nrcolumbus.com

CCSO reports ‘rash of car break-ins’ in North Whiteville

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to lock their car doors and secure their weapons after a string of vehicle break-ins. “We are currently investigating a rash of car breaks in the North Whiteville area,” CCSO announced in a statement Friday.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County check station issues 37 violations; 3 fugitives arrested

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A recent checking station in Columbus County saw dozens of citations issued and three fugitives arrested. On September 16th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a check point near Highway 701 North and Highway 131 in Whiteville.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
#Shooting#Murder#Chestnut Street#Firearms#Ecstasy#Violent Crime#Cpd
wpde.com

1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
LAURINBURG, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Man faces drug charges in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing drug charges in Scotland County after a search on Monday, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Antonio Pipkin, of Turnpike Road, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II narcotics, maintaining a dwelling for the sale […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC

