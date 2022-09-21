Read full article on original website
Three Clinton residents charged in shooting, chase
Three Clinton residents have been charged — and are under sizable bonds — following a shooting and subsequent chase from law enfor
One dead in Dillon County stabbing
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a stabbing in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened at about 1 a.m. Friday along Grove Street, Hamilton said. Staphon Rogers was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to Hamilton. It’s […]
columbuscountynews.com
Armed Felons Jailed by WPD
Quick response by Whiteville Police led to the arrest of two armed felons Wednesday. Lafayette Treshaun Davis, 24, of 1855 Mill Pond Rd., Whiteville, and Jesse Lee Thomas Jr., 38, of 1465 Princess Ann Rd., Chadbourn were each charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Thomas was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was set at $20,000 each, jail records show. Both men have been released on bond.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman sentenced to eight years for robbery, kidnapping, assault at Market Street motel
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local woman will serve up to eight years in prison for her role in a crime that occurred at a Market Street motel earlier this year. 23-year-old Kimberly Martinez pled guilty to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, First-Degree Kidnapping, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday in front of the Honorable Phyllis Gorham.
carolinajournal.com
25 years after slayings, officer’s brother says Beasley no friend of law enforcement
On the 25th anniversary of the officers' murders, Lowry's brother objects to ads while they fight to keep Beasley's clients behind bars. “We’ve been fighting it 25 years and thought it was over when they got the death penalty. It’s like a dripping faucet. It never stops,” said Lowry.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tabor City man arrested on drug, weapon charges
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges as part of the Take Back Columbus campaign. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Division, SWAT Team, and members of the command staff executed a search warrant at a house along Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City.
WECT
Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets as of about 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23. Police first responded at 9:15 a.m., and they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots. “They located one...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two men arrested on felon firearm possession following Whiteville shooting
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested after officers responded to reports of shots fired in Whiteville Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:28 pm in the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street. Officers say they were on the way to the scene when...
WECT
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting at 1200 block of Buckingham Avenue, near Harbor Ridge Apartments and the intersection of Harbor and Flint Drive on Friday, September 23. Per the WPD, they responded to the scene after a report they received at around 3...
nrcolumbus.com
CCSO reports ‘rash of car break-ins’ in North Whiteville
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to lock their car doors and secure their weapons after a string of vehicle break-ins. “We are currently investigating a rash of car breaks in the North Whiteville area,” CCSO announced in a statement Friday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County check station issues 37 violations; 3 fugitives arrested
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A recent checking station in Columbus County saw dozens of citations issued and three fugitives arrested. On September 16th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a check point near Highway 701 North and Highway 131 in Whiteville.
wpde.com
1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
wpde.com
Dillon Co. man calls 911 before dying from stabbing, deputies says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Dillon County man called 911 after he was stabbed just before 1 a.m., Friday, on Grove Street in Dillon, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said two men got into an argument and that's when one stabbed the other, and died...
cbs17
Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
foxwilmington.com
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating string of breaking and entering cases
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that an investigation is underway following a series of breaking and entering incidents. Per the announcement, the incidents occurred throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton areas. As of this time, the sheriff’s office stated that they have received...
Suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach 1 day after fatal shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Investigators tracked the shooting suspect down nearly 200 miles away in South Carolina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after second Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another shooting has been reported in Wilmington. The first shooting of the day took place Friday morning around 9:15 am in the 200 block of S. 13th St. and Ann St. Another shooting occurred a few hours later just after 3:00 pm in the 1200...
Man faces drug charges in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing drug charges in Scotland County after a search on Monday, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Antonio Pipkin, of Turnpike Road, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II narcotics, maintaining a dwelling for the sale […]
Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
