msuspartans.com

Volleyball Pushes #3 Nebraska in B1G Opener

LINCOLN, Neb. – Michigan State volleyball was defeated by No. 3-ranked Nebraska to open Big Ten action on Friday night, 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-23) from the Bob Devaney Center. The young Spartan squad stayed competitive throughout the match, nearly taking the Cornhuskers to a fourth set thanks to strong play in set three.
Minnesota Tops Michigan State, 34-7

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State fell to Minnesota, 34-7, before a crowd of 74,587 at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne completed 17-of-24 passes for 132 yards, while redshirt sophomore quarterback Noah Kim completed 6-of-7 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown on the final drive.
