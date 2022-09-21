Read full article on original website
msuspartans.com
Volleyball Pushes #3 Nebraska in B1G Opener
LINCOLN, Neb. – Michigan State volleyball was defeated by No. 3-ranked Nebraska to open Big Ten action on Friday night, 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-23) from the Bob Devaney Center. The young Spartan squad stayed competitive throughout the match, nearly taking the Cornhuskers to a fourth set thanks to strong play in set three.
msuspartans.com
Kozal Earns Seventh Shutout of the Season in Scoreless Draw with Iowa
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal hauled in a quintet of saves, and the Michigan State women's soccer team recorded its seventh shutout of the 2022 season in a scoreless draw with the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night at DeMartin Stadium. MSU opens Big Ten play undefeated...
msuspartans.com
Minnesota Tops Michigan State, 34-7
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State fell to Minnesota, 34-7, before a crowd of 74,587 at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne completed 17-of-24 passes for 132 yards, while redshirt sophomore quarterback Noah Kim completed 6-of-7 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown on the final drive.
msuspartans.com
Aden Smith Claims Historic Victory, Cross Country Teams Finish Third at Roy Griak Invitational
MINNEAPOLIS — Led by Aden Smith's individual victory and Katie Osika's sixth-place finish, Michigan State men's and women's cross country both collected third-place team finishes at the Roy Griak Invitational Friday morning. "Our teams did a fantastic job today. Our mindset, will, and team effort were on display," said...
