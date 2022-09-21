LINCOLN, Neb. – Michigan State volleyball was defeated by No. 3-ranked Nebraska to open Big Ten action on Friday night, 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-23) from the Bob Devaney Center. The young Spartan squad stayed competitive throughout the match, nearly taking the Cornhuskers to a fourth set thanks to strong play in set three.

