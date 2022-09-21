Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Related
thelansingjournal.com
Video: Now open – GiGi Willikers Hoagies and Wings
LANSING, Ill. (September 23, 2022) – This week’s video brought Melanie and Josh to a business that recently opened on the north side of Lansing, GiGi Willikers Hoagies and Wings. Watch below to see the business opened, meet the owner, and get a preview of some of the food:
thelansingjournal.com
Still no chickens in Lansing, but why?
Last November I presented a petition signed by over 100 Lansing residents to the Lansing Board of Trustees, asking them to revise the code of ordinances to allow for responsible residential chicken keeping in Lansing. Along with the petition I provided examples of ordinances from other towns that allow chicken-keeping, as well as a sample of what a revised ordinance for Lansing could look like.
etxview.com
Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana
VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
nypressnews.com
Chicago man killed, 3 others wounded in mass shooting in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind (CBS) – One man is dead and three other people are wounded in a mass shooting in Hammond Sunday morning. Around 1:40 a.m., Hammond police responded to a call of shots fired at Serenity Hall, located in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelansingjournal.com
‘Girl in Lansing’ starts another micro pantry – this one at the Lansing Library
LANSING, Ill. (September 22, 2022) – “Seven!” said Lansing’s Korey Ziemkowski as she high-fived her dad Kevin outside of the Lansing Public Library on Wednesday, September 21. The pair, along with Ziemkowski’s mom Colleen, had just finished stocking Lansing’s newest micro pantry, the seventh completed by Ziemkowski through her non-profit organization, Girl in Lansing.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte to be Featured on PBS
(South Bend, IN) - La Porte will be featured in a special on a local PBS station Monday night. WNIT in South Bend will air an episode of Our Town that spotlights La Porte. The television listing refers to La Porte as a "close-knit community between Chicago and South Bend thrives with community events, gatherings and the desire to be a healthy & vibrant community."
fox32chicago.com
Indiana State Police squad car sideswiped by tanker truck
CHICAGO - An Indiana State Police trooper was injured when her squad car was sideswiped by a tanker truck early Monday morning. About 5 a.m., Trooper Jordin Bilthuis was investigating a crash involving a semi-truck on northbound Interstate 65 near mile-marker 224.3, Indiana State Police said in a statement. Bilthuis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Trick or treat times for Halloween 2022
*Please note: Not all areas have announced the times for trick or treating. We will update this list when new times are announced. It will be updated through October 31st. Baroda - Trail and Treat on October 29 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Hess Lake Park [. ]. Baroda...
WIBC.com
Indiana State Police Chase Along I-94
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Friday, Indiana State Police were led on a chase and caught the man after tasing him. The started on I-94 when an ISP officer saw a speeding Chevrolet Camaro weave in and out of traffic. The trooper tried to stop the driver, but the man fled. He drove on the shoulder of the interstate to escape, but crashed into a guardrail and hit another car.
fox32chicago.com
Guy steals utility vehicles in Northwest Indiana, gets caught when police use GPS to track them down
LAKE COUNTY, Indiana - A guy who stole two utility terrain vehicles in Lake County, Indiana, apparently didn't realize the vehicles' GPS was turned on until the cops showed up. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they got word on Friday morning that the vehicles had been stolen from a...
thelansingjournal.com
South Holland Master Chorale to present ‘Songs of Celebration’
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (September 23, 2022) – South Holland Master Chorale will perform a variety of “Songs of Celebration” on two Sundays in October. The 85-voice community chorale will present the concerts October 2 at 4 p.m. at First Reformed Church, 15924 South Park Avenue, South Holland, and October 16 at 4 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN.
3 alleged cartel operatives arrested at Gary airport expected to plead guilty
A private jet registered in Mexico landed at Gary Airport with 220 lbs. of cocaine packed inside several suitcases and transferred to a waiting SUV, according to U.S. drug agents
nomadlawyer.org
Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
hometownnewsnow.com
Abduction Attempt Reported in Walkerton
(Walkerton, IN) - Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt in Walkerton earlier this week. On Tuesday, the John Glenn School Corporation issued a statement to parents that a student had reported being approached and followed by a stranger. The female student told authorities that a white male with thin...
hometownnewsnow.com
Fatality Linked to Domestic Violence Claim
(Michigan City, IN) - It now appears a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a teenager at Ames Field in Michigan City last night stemmed from a domestic dispute. Grant Grabel, 18, was from Bourbonnais, Ill, a village about 60 miles south of Chicago. During a police chase, Grabel's vehicle went...
fox32chicago.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Lake County Jail less than 24 hours after arrest
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Lake County officials said an inmate in the Lake County Jail was found dead in his cell on Friday night. Lake County officials said that at 8:34 p.m., the 51-year-old inmate was found laying on his bed in his cell by himself. He was unresponsive; the jail staff used an AED and performed CPR. Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over care, but the man was pronounced dead.
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Catch Up to Busy Burglar
(La Porte County, IN) - Technology helped snare a suspect who’s allegedly turned crime into a career. David Davis, 49, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with level 5 felony burglary. With help from another suspect, Davis allegedly broke into a building on July 3 at Amish...
Comments / 0