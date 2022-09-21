ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

This 118-pound catfish caught in Middle Tennessee may break state record

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A monster-size catfish caught in the Cumberland River may break the state record as the biggest catfish ever caught in Tennessee. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the 118-pound blue catfish was caught on September 24 just after 12:30 p.m. by Micka Burkhart in Stewart County on the Cumberland River.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Where can the biggest bass be caught in Northeast Tennessee?

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee’s waterways are brimming with fish, and its lakes are home to some of the best bass fishing spots in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) divides the state into four regions, with most of East Tennessee and all of Northeast Tennessee falling into Region 4. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Atlantic Ocean#National Hurricane Center#Atlantic Hurricane#Gulf Coast
1450wlaf.com

Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

How to get a burn permit in East Tennessee

WATE) — As fall gets underway and the leaves begin to fall, it’s a good time to remember the rules around burning in East Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, debris burning is a primary cause of wildfires every year in the state. The division adds that fire can be an effective tool when used properly however the best intentions can produce disastrous results when safety precautions are not taken.
WBBJ

US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office has launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. Saturday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Canine Flu is a Growing Problem in Tennessee

Canine flu is on the rise in Tennessee. The illness is very contagious and could even be deadly. Dawn Roberts, executive director of the Beesley Animal Foundation & Clinic, tells NewsRadio WGNS dogs don't have immunity to canine flu:. Roberts says any dog is at risk for contracting canine flu:
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy