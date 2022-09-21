Read full article on original website
Related
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Gulf hurricane will likely bring rain to East Tennessee
As anticipated, the forecasted track for Tropical Storm Ian has shifted slightly west — which in turn increases the chances for appreciable rainfall across East Tennessee in the days ahead. As of Sunday morning, Ian was directly south of Cuba and moving west-northwest at 14 mph. He has maximum...
Showers for most, but a few may see strong storms
The best chance for a few storms to come will be later tonight through Sunday morning as a cold front approaches.
WATE
This 118-pound catfish caught in Middle Tennessee may break state record
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A monster-size catfish caught in the Cumberland River may break the state record as the biggest catfish ever caught in Tennessee. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the 118-pound blue catfish was caught on September 24 just after 12:30 p.m. by Micka Burkhart in Stewart County on the Cumberland River.
Where can the biggest bass be caught in Northeast Tennessee?
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee’s waterways are brimming with fish, and its lakes are home to some of the best bass fishing spots in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) divides the state into four regions, with most of East Tennessee and all of Northeast Tennessee falling into Region 4. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
1450wlaf.com
Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
weatherboy.com
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
WATE
How to get a burn permit in East Tennessee
WATE) — As fall gets underway and the leaves begin to fall, it’s a good time to remember the rules around burning in East Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, debris burning is a primary cause of wildfires every year in the state. The division adds that fire can be an effective tool when used properly however the best intentions can produce disastrous results when safety precautions are not taken.
WBBJ
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office has launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. Saturday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Concerned about earthquakes? Here’s a primer on insurance for TN homeowners
Tennessee sits on two fault lines, the New Madrid fault line in Western Tennessee and the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
Yelp compiled a list of the best taco shops in the country, and one in Tennessee made the cut.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee residents receive envelopes with white powder
Over $2,700, drugs and guns were taken from the home. No. 11 Tennessee will be going head-to-head with long-standing rival No. 20 Florida tomorrow! What's your score prediction?
Middle Tennessee home builder offers new cash incentives to attract buyers
Regent Homes says that we are in a buyer's market, and they are offering some big financial incentives starting this weekend to get buyers in a home.
wgnsradio.com
Canine Flu is a Growing Problem in Tennessee
Canine flu is on the rise in Tennessee. The illness is very contagious and could even be deadly. Dawn Roberts, executive director of the Beesley Animal Foundation & Clinic, tells NewsRadio WGNS dogs don't have immunity to canine flu:. Roberts says any dog is at risk for contracting canine flu:
wvlt.tv
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
WSMV
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
WBBJ
Cachengo Closet reopening in McKenzie, providing clothing to those in need
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — One software company looks to help a local community in West Tennessee. Cachengo is an artificial intelligence company based in Huntingdon, Tennessee. It expanded to the City of McKenzie by opening a closet that allows anyone to shop for clothing. All items in the closet are completely free.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Tourist Attraction
U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the most popular attractions in each state that draw in visitors from all over.
Comments / 0