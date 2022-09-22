Read full article on original website
Google now allows you to remove your personal information from its search results
We deserve control over our personal information.
thebrag.com
Facebook users file class action lawsuit against Meta for in-app tracking
Meta is now facing a class-action lawsuit as Facebook users are suing the platform for in-app tracking on external websites. United States users of Facebook are suing the platform’s parent company, Meta, for allegedly tracking them through an in-app browser on IOS devices, which conflict with Apple’s privacy policies.
LAW・
Make a Monetized YouTube Channel
Many people have a dream of creating a YouTube channel and getting paid for it. Well, there is a very basic strategy that you can follow in order to make it so you get your channel monetized in order to get money for the videos you put on the site. By following the steps in this article, you can do like many of the other YouTubers in America and other parts of the globe & potentially have either a side hustle or a full-time job making videos on YouTube.
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: YouTube takes on TikTok, Spotify adds audiobooks, BeReal takes a dive
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptocurrencies Owned by Billionaires
Ethereum has disrupted traditional financial services and doesn't seem to be stopping. Bitcoin continues to be a favorite due to its characteristics as an inflation hedge and limited supply. Polygon offers a viable solution to make Ethereum more user friendly, and that's been recognized by some noteworthy partnerships. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Should You Really Buy Apple Stock?
The iPhone makes up the biggest portion of Apple's revenue. Its base models are usually the best-selling iPhones in the yearly lineup. However, this year it's the Pro models that are selling like hotcakes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get a Discover it Card?
When it comes to finding the right credit card for your lifestyle, you'll want to find one that you're likely to qualify for. Credit card issuers will look at your credit score as well as income and length of credit history when applying for a new card. This means that...
technewstoday.com
How to See Old Stories on Facebook?
Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
CNET
Last Day to File a Claim for Google's $100 Million Privacy Settlement
Today is the final day to file a claim in a class action lawsuit file against Google. The search giant agreed to a $100 million settlement earlier this year, and Illinois residents whose likenesses appeared in a Google Photos album for the past seven years could be eligible for up to $400.
Over 260 of the most promising startups of 2022 in edtech, fintech, crypto, proptech and more, according to VCs
Despite the rough economic environment for tech startups, some are thriving. We asked VCs to name the most promising ones across industries.
ZDNet
How to tighten your security in Microsoft Edge
Those of you who use Microsoft Edge want to make sure that your security is as tight as possible. And Edge offers a variety of settings to help you reach that goal. A SmartScreen option will protect you from malicious websites and files. An option for potentially unwanted apps blocks downloads of suspicious or low-reputation apps.
CNET
Tesla AI Day Brings Optimus Robot, Self-Driving Car Updates: Here's How to Watch
Tesla is pressing forward with its plans to create humanoid robots and to move closer to actual self-driving cars. You can learn more about it at the company's second AI Day, set for Sept. 30. Expect to see some of the most advanced examples of artificial intelligence technology around — even if they'll need years more work to mature.
Huge iPhone 15 leak surfaces online
Although Apple only launched the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) a couple of weeks ago, rumors are already circulating about an iPhone 15. There’s been a huge leak surfacing online, via the usually reliable @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab). The leak tells us several things about next...
technewstoday.com
How to See Who Shared Your Instagram Story?
If you are someone who shares a lot of Stories on Instagram, you might get curious about if they get shared. Although Instagram doesn’t exactly tell you the username, you can still view the number of users who shared your story through Instagram Insights. If you are interested in...
How To Get Rich with Passive Income
Passive income is a great way to earn extra money because, as the name suggests, it's income that comes without you having to put in the same effort you would with a traditional 9-to-5. While every...
CNET
iOS 16.1 Will Give Us the iPhone Battery Icon Everyone Wanted
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software release -- iOS 16 -- brings back battery percentage to the iPhone status bar. Apple pulled out the feature with the release of iPhone X in 2017 due to space requirements for various sensors like the camera and microphone.
The Verge
LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy
The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
PC Magazine
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
T-Mobile Can't Stop Giving Airline Customers Free Wi-Fi
T-Mobile really, really wants you to like them. Competition is tight between the three biggest mobile carrier companies, AT&T (T) , Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile, especially after the latter's merger with Sprint. Now that the industry has followed T-Mobile’s lead to largely due away with multi-year contracts to allow customers...
