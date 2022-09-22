ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris calls US-Japan alliance a ‘cornerstone’ during Tokyo stop

Vice President Harris touted the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance on Monday during a visit with the country’s prime minister in Tokyo. Harris met with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at Akasaka Palace while leading a U.S. delegation to the country for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, a visit that also comes amid regional security concerns from China and North Korea.
