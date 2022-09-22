Read full article on original website
Harris calls US-Japan alliance a ‘cornerstone’ during Tokyo stop
Vice President Harris touted the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance on Monday during a visit with the country’s prime minister in Tokyo. Harris met with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at Akasaka Palace while leading a U.S. delegation to the country for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, a visit that also comes amid regional security concerns from China and North Korea.
SpartanNash Welcomes Nicole Zube as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced Nicole Zube as its new Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. Zube joins SpartanNash from Kellogg Company, where she most recently served as Head of HR – U.S. Commercial. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005251/en/ SpartanNash Welcomes Nicole Zube as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Larry Summers called it again on the collapse of the British pound. Here’s how much worse it could get, analysts say
The pound plummeted to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
