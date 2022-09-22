Read full article on original website
Related
Biden's handling of the economy put to the test; Americans weigh in
People in New York and San Francisco graded how well President Biden has handled the economy. "Horrible. I don't even want to comment on that," Keith told Fox News in San Francisco. "I don't even know if Biden's conscious sometimes." But Susan, of San Francisco, thought problems with the economy...
Memphis DA says some fellow progressive prosecutors ‘tarnished the brand,’ learned lessons from their mistakes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some progressive district attorneys "may have tarnished the brand," Memphis' new top prosecutor told Fox News, noting that he's taken lessons from their mistakes. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy was sworn in on Aug. 31, making him the first Democrat to hold the position in...
Air Force brass has little to say on woke initiatives despite backlash
U.S. Air Force leadership was silent when asked by Fox News Digital whether it supported various woke programs being taught to cadets. Fox News Digital has reported this week that the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has backed woke initiatives that promote certain gender ideology. The academy, for example, instructed students to use gender-inclusive language and refrain from using the words "mom" and "dad" in one diversity training.
Magazine industry in midst of ‘death spiral’ over evolving consumer habits, influx of woke politics: experts
There was a time when eagerly anticipating the mailman’s arrival to drop off beloved periodicals was a key facet of American culture, but a change in consumption habits and perceived liberal agendas have resulted in a "death spiral for the magazine industry," according to media watchdogs. "What magazine industry?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC column helps Stacey Abrams deny unborn baby’s heartbeat: Notion of fetal pulse ‘dangerous and ludicrous’
MSNBC opinion columnist Dr. Esther Choo defended Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ recent claims that there is "no such thing" as a fetal heartbeat six weeks into pregnancy, arguing the heartbeat at six weeks is "a social construct that has more to do with the anticipation of future outcomes and little to do with what is actually present."
Cotton grills Air Force over diversity training replacing 'mom' and 'dad' with gender-neutral terms
FIRST ON FOX: Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican, grilled the Air Force over the diversity training that replaced "mom" and "dad" with gender-neutral terms, calling it "un-American." Fox News Digital exclusively obtained Cotton’s letter to Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark on Friday, demanding answers from him...
Twitter users baffled after Stacy Abrams claims no fetal heartbeat at six weeks: 'Wild conspiracy theory'
Social media erupted Thursday after a viral clip emerged of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams telling an audience there was "no such thing" as a fetal heartbeat six weeks into a pregnancy. "There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks," Abrams said at an event at...
Fox News
823K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0