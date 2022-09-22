U.S. Air Force leadership was silent when asked by Fox News Digital whether it supported various woke programs being taught to cadets. Fox News Digital has reported this week that the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has backed woke initiatives that promote certain gender ideology. The academy, for example, instructed students to use gender-inclusive language and refrain from using the words "mom" and "dad" in one diversity training.

