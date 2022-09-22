ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force brass has little to say on woke initiatives despite backlash

U.S. Air Force leadership was silent when asked by Fox News Digital whether it supported various woke programs being taught to cadets. Fox News Digital has reported this week that the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has backed woke initiatives that promote certain gender ideology. The academy, for example, instructed students to use gender-inclusive language and refrain from using the words "mom" and "dad" in one diversity training.
MSNBC column helps Stacey Abrams deny unborn baby’s heartbeat: Notion of fetal pulse ‘dangerous and ludicrous’

MSNBC opinion columnist Dr. Esther Choo defended Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ recent claims that there is "no such thing" as a fetal heartbeat six weeks into pregnancy, arguing the heartbeat at six weeks is "a social construct that has more to do with the anticipation of future outcomes and little to do with what is actually present."
