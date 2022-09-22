The San Diego Padres host the St. Louis Cardinals for Game 2! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Padres prediction and pick. The Padres took Game 1 last night of what could be a potential Wild Card preview. Mike Clevinger notched 5.2 innings allowing just three hits and walking one. The Friars’ bullpen finished off what was a strong pitching performance all around for SD. The Cardinals have an elite offense filled with two MVP-caliber hitters and a slugger two homers shy of 700 for his career. Pitching will be what gets the Padres to the playoffs and last night showed why. St. Louis looks to bounce back after a miserable offensive night.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO