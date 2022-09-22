Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
Donovan's grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres 5-4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lars Nootbaar provided St. Louis’ first run in four games with a solo homer, and then rookie Brendan Donovan gave the NL Central leaders an even bigger lift. Donovan hit his first career grand slam slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Pujols was among the first teammates to greet Donovan in the dugout. “It was one of the bigger swings I’ve had this year so that was cool for me,” Donovan said.
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Cardinals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (88-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dustin May Struggles, Dodgers Shut Down By Madison Bumgarner In Loss To Diamondbacks
Dustin May endured more struggles with command and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve Madison Bumgarner in a 6-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have dropped two games in a row but can still take the series if they bounce back with a win in the finale on Thursday night.
MLB
How Padres' rotation might look into October
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Padres picked the right time to enjoy some of the most dominant starting pitching they’ve gotten in years. Their four straight scoreless starts over the past week marked the first time San Diego had gotten four consecutive outings without a run from its starting pitchers since 1984.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' Thursday lineup
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Campusano will start behind the dish and hit ninth. Campusano has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.7 FanDuel...
Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night. Randal Grichuk homered and Yonathan Daza added a two-run triple for the last-place Rockies, who started six rookies, including an all-rookie infield. “We’re fiery and we’re energetic and we just want to come up here and produce,” Trejo said. Colorado improved to 7-1 against the Padres at Coors Field and has won 14 of the past 15 meetings in Denver over the past two seasons.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022
The San Diego Padres host the St. Louis Cardinals for Game 2! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Padres prediction and pick. The Padres took Game 1 last night of what could be a potential Wild Card preview. Mike Clevinger notched 5.2 innings allowing just three hits and walking one. The Friars’ bullpen finished off what was a strong pitching performance all around for SD. The Cardinals have an elite offense filled with two MVP-caliber hitters and a slugger two homers shy of 700 for his career. Pitching will be what gets the Padres to the playoffs and last night showed why. St. Louis looks to bounce back after a miserable offensive night.
White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
Dodgers vs Cardinals: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 23
The Dodgers open the weekend series against the Cardinals tonight as both teams face off one final time before the end of the season. The Cardinals currently hold the lead of the NL Central Division with 88 wins, eight games ahead of the Brewers while the Dodgers are lock and loaded with the NL West title setting up what should be a showdown for the next three nights.
