Fallen police officers from across the UK have been honoured at a service in Belfast.Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris along with chief constables were among the dignitaries who attended the event at the Waterfront Hall for National Police Memorial Day.No members of the Royal family were in attendance as they continue a period of mourning following the death of the Queen.Almost 2,000 people, including family members of fallen officers, attended and stood to remember officers who gave their lives in service.Tonight on the eve of National Police Memorial Day, our Headquarters is illuminated in blue,...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 25 MINUTES AGO