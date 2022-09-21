ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Guardian

City braces for more volatility after mini-budget rocks pound

City investors are bracing for more volatility after the bonanza of tax cuts and spending measures in Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget threatened to undermine their confidence in the UK. The odds of the pound hitting parity with the US dollar, for the first time ever, have jumped after sterling slumped...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Fallen police officers honoured at a service in Belfast

Fallen police officers from across the UK have been honoured at a service in Belfast.Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris along with chief constables were among the dignitaries who attended the event at the Waterfront Hall for National Police Memorial Day.No members of the Royal family were in attendance as they continue a period of mourning following the death of the Queen.Almost 2,000 people, including family members of fallen officers, attended and stood to remember officers who gave their lives in service.Tonight on the eve of National Police Memorial Day, our Headquarters is illuminated in blue,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

