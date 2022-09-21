Read full article on original website
Related
Russian Bat Virus Discovery Could Be Bad News for Humans
Researchers have discovered that a virus originally found in Russian bats, which is related to SARS-CoV-2, may be capable of infecting human cells.
Ramps on US 10 to close in Winnebago County
Starting Monday, Sept. 26, ramps on US 10 in Winnebago County will close for concrete patching as part of WisDOT Pavement Project.
City braces for more volatility after mini-budget rocks pound
City investors are bracing for more volatility after the bonanza of tax cuts and spending measures in Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget threatened to undermine their confidence in the UK. The odds of the pound hitting parity with the US dollar, for the first time ever, have jumped after sterling slumped...
Fallen police officers honoured at a service in Belfast
Fallen police officers from across the UK have been honoured at a service in Belfast.Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris along with chief constables were among the dignitaries who attended the event at the Waterfront Hall for National Police Memorial Day.No members of the Royal family were in attendance as they continue a period of mourning following the death of the Queen.Almost 2,000 people, including family members of fallen officers, attended and stood to remember officers who gave their lives in service.Tonight on the eve of National Police Memorial Day, our Headquarters is illuminated in blue,...
Comments / 0