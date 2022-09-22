ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Board of trustees approves proposed 2023-24 budget, won’t raise tuition

The board of trustees approved the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 during Friday‘s meeting. The budget requested $29.5 million to help maintain tuition rates, $94 million for renovations and additional funds to support the law school and new medical campus. Kelly Epting, the associate vice president for...
