Related
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
USC Gamecock
Board of trustees approves proposed 2023-24 budget, won’t raise tuition
The board of trustees approved the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 during Friday‘s meeting. The budget requested $29.5 million to help maintain tuition rates, $94 million for renovations and additional funds to support the law school and new medical campus. Kelly Epting, the associate vice president for...
Progressive groups call out growth of anti-LGBTQ local school board candidates
As the debate over local school curriculum for sex education and equity moves from school board meetings to the voting booth, protesters with Equality Illinois and the Anti-Defamation League Midwest criticized groups like Awake Illinois.
