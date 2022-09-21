LFC: Health, CYFD departments continue to struggle. The state Health Department’s epidemiology division—responsible throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for tracking data—failed to meet most of its performance targets, according to fourth-quarter “report cards” prepared for lawmakers by the Legislative Finance Committee (page 36). “While the impact of the pandemic on agency performance is waning, some departments continue to struggle with providing services under strained conditions and with overworked staff, including the Health Department, which has been the lead agency for much of public health emergency response,” the report notes. The analysis also cited continued problems with the beleaguered Children, Youth and Families Department’s ability to reduce repeated instances of maltreatment (page 14). “Reducing repeat child maltreatment is the primary measure of New Mexico’s welfare system and one on which the Children, Youth and Families continues to perform poorly,” the report notes. “In a sea of green ratings—although the success on many CYFD ratings is, perhaps, a reflection of undemanding targets—the department continues to underperform on targets for repeat maltreatment, maltreatment of foster care children, and serious injuries after protective services involvement. New Mexico’s rates for repeat maltreatment are among the worst in the nation.” Lawmakers yesterday also heard an update on Medicaid enrollment from the Health and Human Services Department, which anticipates a loss of up to 100,000 people from Medicaid when the federal government ends the public health emergency, as various waivers, supplements and other benefits also will be phased out. As such HSD’s budget request for fiscal year 2024 is $165.2 million—11.6%—more than 2023, primarily to “backfill” lost federal funds, according to a hearing brief. The LFC is meeting through tomorrow in Taos.

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO