A Man Who Has Been Accused of Playing a Role in a Las Vegas Woman's Disappearance Takes a Plea DealDaniella CressmanLas Vegas, NM
The U.S. Forest Service Has Released Prescribe Burn Policy RecommendationsDaniella CressmanLas Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, New Mexico Is Struggling with Post-Fire Water PollutionDaniella CressmanLas Vegas, NM
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham grants $1.1 million for a new film studio in Raton
RATON, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday, that $1.1 million will be donated in capital outlay to help a new studio, film and media school in Raton. According to a release from the office of Lujan Grisham, the city of Raton along with El Raton Media Works a […]
nmhu.edu
NMHU awarded $50,000 for College Food Security Initiative
Initiative will include a digital campaign, workshops, and speaking events to destigmatize hunger. New Mexico Highlands University has received $50,000 from the Higher Education Department’s Addressing College Food Security grant. The funding will be used to support Highlands CAFÉ (Caring About Food Equity), which will address food security, destigmatize hunger, and emphasize student well-being on campus.
eenews.net
Can modern water management save the Rio Grande?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kneeling near an irrigation ditch carrying muddy water through modern metal and century-old wooden headgates, Rep. Melanie Stansbury is using a stick to sketch a map of the Rio Grande’s path through New Mexico. Despite the dusty canvas, Stansbury creates an impressively to-scale representation of...
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66
With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
krwg.org
Republican candidate Jeff Byrd runs for New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands
Jeff Byrd is a Republican candidate running for Commissioner of Public Lands in New Mexico. He talked with Jonny Coker about his campaign.
Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems that were initially expected to be online to replace the San Juan Generating Station — which is closing next week — won’t be operating as planned. El Paso Electric, a utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico, also is expecting a capacity gap next summer. Like PNM, El Paso Electric will have to buy power from other producers to ensure adequate capacity when customers crank up their air conditioners during the hottest of days.
New Mexico national parks and monuments waiving fees Saturday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National Parks and Monuments across the United States are waiving fees Saturday in honor of National Public Lands Day. That includes sites in New Mexico such as White Sands, Bandelier National Monument, Tent Rocks, and Carlsbad Caverns. People can also sign up for volunteer projects to help clean up and beautify a […]
KOAT 7
What Hispanic Heritage Month means in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “We have a very strong and powerful Hispanic history,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian. It's visible in every corner of the state, going back centuries. “The first time we had colonization was in 1598 under Juan de Oñate. This is when...
New Mexico’s new paid sick leave act does not include some employees
The state's new paid sick leave act has been in effect for more than a month now, but we're learning not everyone is getting it. There's an exception lawmakers created on purpose.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Rail Runner adds new services
The New Mexico Rail Runner Express has added new services to get on board. New Mexico Rail Runner is a commuter rail system that runs through the heart of central New Mexico. They have lowered their fairs, and now until the end of the year, they are 75% off. For example, a $10-day pass will cost $2.50. Bringing down the prices was due to the rise in gas prices.
KOAT 7
New Mexico Retail Crime platform catches criminals in real time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new retail crime intelligence platform to help catch criminals in New Mexico is finally here. The New Mexico Chamber of Commerce and Auror teamed up to implement the system to help catch criminals in real time. With retail crime on the rise, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce officials believe it's a step in the right direction.
Santa Fe Reporter
LFC: Health, CYFD Departments Continue to Struggle
LFC: Health, CYFD departments continue to struggle. The state Health Department’s epidemiology division—responsible throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for tracking data—failed to meet most of its performance targets, according to fourth-quarter “report cards” prepared for lawmakers by the Legislative Finance Committee (page 36). “While the impact of the pandemic on agency performance is waning, some departments continue to struggle with providing services under strained conditions and with overworked staff, including the Health Department, which has been the lead agency for much of public health emergency response,” the report notes. The analysis also cited continued problems with the beleaguered Children, Youth and Families Department’s ability to reduce repeated instances of maltreatment (page 14). “Reducing repeat child maltreatment is the primary measure of New Mexico’s welfare system and one on which the Children, Youth and Families continues to perform poorly,” the report notes. “In a sea of green ratings—although the success on many CYFD ratings is, perhaps, a reflection of undemanding targets—the department continues to underperform on targets for repeat maltreatment, maltreatment of foster care children, and serious injuries after protective services involvement. New Mexico’s rates for repeat maltreatment are among the worst in the nation.” Lawmakers yesterday also heard an update on Medicaid enrollment from the Health and Human Services Department, which anticipates a loss of up to 100,000 people from Medicaid when the federal government ends the public health emergency, as various waivers, supplements and other benefits also will be phased out. As such HSD’s budget request for fiscal year 2024 is $165.2 million—11.6%—more than 2023, primarily to “backfill” lost federal funds, according to a hearing brief. The LFC is meeting through tomorrow in Taos.
KRQE News 13
‘From many, one:’ Traveling photo studio captures life in northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mobile portrait studio is making its way through northern New Mexico. Residents in areas like Raton, Espanola, and Taos will have the opportunity to have their portraits taken for free as part of E Pluribus Unum: El Norte. The traveling public exhibition will culminate in the collection of over 1,000 photographs that will be turned into a book and museum exhibit.
New Mexico to send new round of cash payments to low-income households
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After three rounds of economic stimulus checks made their way from the state to New Mexicans this summer, a fourth round of deposits will go out to some residents this fall. New Mexico’s low-income households can start applying for a new round of economic relief payments next week, with qualifying households […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in ‘Rust’ shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year’s fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of investigating potential charges in the shooting on the set of […]
New Mexico braces for exodus from Medicaid insurance
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is bracing for a rapid exodus of up to 100,000 people from subsidized Medicaid health care next year as the federal government phases out special pandemic-era spending and eligibility for the program, the state’s top health official told lawmakers Wednesday. State health and welfare officials say the federal government appears likely but not certain to declare an end to its COVID-19 public health emergency in January, curtailing enrollment in Medicaid and leaving a $167 million annual gap in state general fund finances. A legislative panel on Wednesday met to weigh the consequences. The Biden administration plans to give states 60-days notice before making the move. At that point, Health and Human Services Secretary David Scrase said between 85,000 and 100,000 residents are no longer likely to qualify for Medicaid because of increased earnings as they rejoin the workforce. He said a reduction in supplemental assistance for food may also drive people back into the workforce and off Medicaid.
New Mexico schools show support for student victims involved in recent tragedies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lot of kids in New Mexico are hurting right now after a number of tragedies involving their classmates but are doing their best to support each other. This week, many are showing their support for the town of Dexter after a crash that killed one football player and seriously injured another. […]
New Mexico school employee accused of raping two special needs students
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – An employee at a Navajo Nation high school is accused of raping two special needs students and getting one of them pregnant. The allegations against Ira Harris surfaced in January while he was an ROTC instructor at Shiprock High School. According to court documents, he was having sex with a 16-year-old student who […]
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New Mexico
"If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are 'aggressive biters' and 'a little bit sneakier' than other mosquitoes." —Nick Pederson.
Comments / 0