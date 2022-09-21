Two businesses in Crocker have been a going and growing asset to the entire community and other communities for over 100 years. And, as is traditional, the Bank of Crocker and Newcomb Hardware are teaming up today to celebrate their 111th anniversary of doing business. The entire community is invited to come and help them celebrate this evening from 5 to 8 o’ clock in the Crocker City Park. Enjoy free hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks, and cash prizes. And, to top it all off, there will be a fireworks display in the park at dark. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

