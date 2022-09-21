Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks
(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
suntimesnews.com
Doe Run seeks to extend mine in Reynolds, Shannon Counties
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Northeastern States District, in coordination with the USDA Forest Service, is seeking public input on a Draft Environmental Assessment evaluating the potential impacts proposed by three lease modifications at the Doe Run Company’s existing mine in southeastern Missouri. The BLM is lead agency for the Draft Environmental Assessment prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Forest Service is a cooperating agency.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
The Kelton House built in 1895 is also on the site of the 1863 Battle of Hartville in Missouri
Kelton House, Hartville, Missouri.Photo by Jerry Shelton on Flickr via Pinterest. The Kelton House has also been referred to as the Curtis Kelton house and the Pyatt House. The house was built in 1895 and is located in Hartville, Missouri. The architecture displays the usage of timber framing, a central passage plan, and I-house. By I-house, this means it displays vernacular architecture.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Missouri attorney general files criminal contempt motion against area dog breeder
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday his office has filed an application for a show cause hearing and a Motion for Judgment of Criminal Contempt against Douglas County dog breeder Marilyn Shepherd, after finding she currently possesses dogs on her property and a billboard advertising her business. According to...
myozarksonline.com
Saturday events ramp up in Laclede County
Tomorrow will be a full day of activities in Lebanon and Laclede County. Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard says ladies can start the day early with free fishing at Bennett Spring State Park…. My Ozarks Online · PB09232205RUPARD. Saturday will also include the Phillipsburg Fall Festival from 10 to...
ksgf.com
New Missouri State Park To Open Friday
(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Christmas Parade Theme Chosen
The Lebanon Christmas Parade is coming up on November 19th, and people who want to increase exposure for their business, organization or group are encouraged to enter the parade. On Wednesday, the Parade Committee considered a large number of parade theme suggestions, choosing one. Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darrell Pollock announces the theme of the parade…
RELATED PEOPLE
KYTV
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government is suing a southwest Missouri business owner over using PPP funds in the pandemic. Federal authorities accuse John Michael Felts of using money to help businesses during the pandemic for personal home improvements. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon & Beale.
KYTV
STD numbers alarmingly high in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County is one of the top counties in Missouri currently for sexually transmitted diseases. Greene County is exceeding other major metropolitan areas in cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. For June 2022, Greene County had 146 reported cases of chlamydia, 72 of gonorrhea, and...
myozarksonline.com
Two Crocker Merchants Celebrate 111 Years In Business
Two businesses in Crocker have been a going and growing asset to the entire community and other communities for over 100 years. And, as is traditional, the Bank of Crocker and Newcomb Hardware are teaming up today to celebrate their 111th anniversary of doing business. The entire community is invited to come and help them celebrate this evening from 5 to 8 o’ clock in the Crocker City Park. Enjoy free hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks, and cash prizes. And, to top it all off, there will be a fireworks display in the park at dark. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
sgfcitizen.org
Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued
After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Search for Jeffrey Telleen underway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is missing, and the Springfield Police Department is asking for any information relating to his whereabouts. According to an SPD release, Jeffrey A. Telleen is missing. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 220 pounds, has brown and gray hair, and has a goatee, Police believe that […]
Suspicious package leads to fentanyl arrest in Reeds Spring
REEDS SPRING, Mo. – A call about a suspicious package at the Reeds Spring Post Office Tuesday led to the discovery of fentanyl. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said the package was sent from a fake address in California. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Service and the reeds Spring Police Department […]
KYTV
RSV SPREADING: Signs to look out for as we head into fall
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV cases are already popping up in Springfield. The symptom can be similar to allergies or other respiratory illnesses. Fall allergies can cause symptoms that are very similar to symptoms of RSV:. Sneezing. Wheezing. Coughing. Itchy, watery eyes. But there are some...
KYTV
The Kitchen has new home and an emphasis on finding homes for the homeless
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It was 1983 when Sister Lorraine Biebel began serving meals to the hungry in Springfield. So now, when many people think of The Kitchen, the non-profit organization she founded, they probably remember the soup kitchen feeding the homeless population on Commercial Street and the congregate housing The Kitchen offered at the Missouri Hotel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
KYTV
Branson Mo., Humane Society staff rescue pack of abandoned chihuahuas near Cape Fair, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Staff at the Branson Humane Society recently rescued a pack of chihuahuas dumped near Cape Fair. A total of 17 chihuahuas were rescued and returned to the humane society. Unfortunately, staff says one dog did test positive for parvo. ”We’re going to isolate those animals and...
Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishing
Lake Taneycomo as seen from an observation point on Route 165. The dam in the background impounds Table Rock Lake.Elkman at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Tractor trailer crashes below I-44 to dry creek bed
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday reports west of Mount Vernon along I-44 a tractor trailer went through the guardrail to a dry creek bed below the interstate. | GAS TANKER CRASHES AT SPRINGFIELD AND BURNS ALONG I-44 SPRINGFIELD POLICE REPORT Traffic was at a standstill eastbound for a period of time as guardrail jutted out into...
Comments / 0