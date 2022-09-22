ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AFP

Russia stiffens penalty for surrender, replaces top general

Russia on Saturday toughened penalties for soldiers voluntarily surrendering or refusing to fight, with up to 10 years imprisonment, and it replaced its top logistics general after a series of setbacks to its seven-month war in Ukraine. Now that President Vladimir Putin has signed the legislation, servicemen who desert, surrender "without authorisation", refuse to fight or disobey orders can face up to 10 years imprisonment.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Ukrainian refugee kid’s heartbreaking drawing shows war’s devastating effect as it marks 7 months since Russian invasion

AN AIR strike, bombs, guns and grenades are depicted in a 10-year-old Ukrainian refugee's drawing that's centered on two people crying with a pronounced heart. Seven months after Russia's February 24 unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, thousands of lives have been lost, families are scattered across the world and the survivors are left to pick up the pieces.
VISUAL ART
CNBC

Hurricane Fiona heads to Bermuda, up to 8 dead in Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it heads towards Bermuda. An estimated 1.07 million homes and businesses remained without power in Puerto Rico. Michelle Pitcher, deputy director of the Bermuda Weather Service, says that Bermuda's lack of protective shores leaves the island at higher risk of severe flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Nasa calls off Artemis l launch as Tropical Storm Ian escalates into powerful hurricane headed for Florida

Nasa has called off the launch of its Artemis l moon rocket and Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency across parts of the Sunshine State as Tropical Storm Ian is set to intensify into a powerful hurricane over the coming days.The space agency’s team announced on Saturday morning that – after holding a planning meeting – they had decided to postpone Tuesday’s launch attempt amid concerns about the upcoming extreme weather.“NASA is foregoing a launch opportunity Tuesday, Sept. 27, and preparing for rollback, while continuing to watch the weather forecast associated with Tropical Storm Ian,” the...
FLORIDA STATE

