Hancock County man charged with meth possession

HANCOCK COUNTY - Sheriff Travis Duffy reports that on Friday September 23, 2022 a traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lomax, IL man for Possession of Methamphetamine. A Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol near Niota, IL attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Highway 9 near County Road 1450E on a red Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and then traveled on county roads for approximately two miles before coming to a stop.
Lopez Set To Be Released From Prison Next Month

The former Springfield school board president who went to prison in a $1.5 million fraud scheme could be released as early as late October… less than 18 months after his 11-year sentence was handed down. Adam Lopez pleaded guilty to bilking family members and others in his role as...
St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident

LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
Quincy man arrested in connection to shots being fired at Fourth, Kentucky

QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Thursday and is lodged in the Adams County Jail after shots were fired around Fourth and Kentucky. Officers from the Quincy Police Department were dispatched at 10:31 a.m. Thursday to Fourth and Kentucky. When officers arrived on scene, the parties involved had left. Officers began speaking to people in the area and learned about an argument that resulted in an accident and one subject firing one shot at another.
Keokuk teen found guilty of First Degree Robbery, conspiracy

Burlington, IA- A Jury has found a Keokuk teen guilty of robbery and Conspiracy following a four-day trial. According to the Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Noah Christopher Scott of Keokuk was found guilty of two counts of First Degree Robbery and Conspiracy. The charges stem from an...
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Sept. 16-22, 2022

REED,DUSTIN L (36 of Carthage, IL) Improper Lane Usage. HORTON,JEFFREY A (31 of Moline, IL) Hancock County Warrant. ANDERSON,RACHEL I (53 of Colchester, IL) Animals at Large. DEHAVEN,CHET E (47 of Pontoosuc, IL) Henderson County Warrant, Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving While License Suspended, Operate ATV on Roadway, Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer.
QPD Blotter for Sept. 22, 2022

Tobey A Hays (57) 2305 Ranchland for Petition to Revoke Probation at 4625 Broadway Lodged 125. A green and silver Evolution bicycle wwas recovered at 1200 Hampshire on 9/17/22 128. Troy Barker Owsley,33, Quincy, for FTA Speeding and a new charges of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Improper Lane Usage,...
2 Burlington men face felony charges in QC ATM theft incidents

Two Burlington men face felony charges in two similar incidents involving damaged ATMs and thefts from Quad-City area banks. Police arrested 32-year-old Kendall Campbell on felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft, and 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson the same charges. Early on May 9, Davenport Police responded to an...
Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
Crime Stoppers Warn of Continued Car Burglaries in Jacksonville

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are asking the public to lock their vehicles in the City of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Police Department has received 5 separate reports that parked vehicles have been entered into and rummaged through with personal property taken over the last week. The thefts...
Macon man, child injured in Tuesday evening crash

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man and child were injured in a Tuesday crash in Macon County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, two miles east of Macon, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kyle L. Hall, 33, of Macon,...
Scott County manufacturer paying employees while rebuilding from a fire

An air conditioning and refrigeration manufacturer in the small west central Illinois town of Bluffs is rebuilding after a fire recently engulfed its facility. Despite the fire, none of the 110 employees at Westermeyer Industries has missed a paycheck. President Gary Westermeyer said the business wanted to keep everybody on...
McDonough County Board to intervene in pipeline case

The McDonough County Board agreed to get more involved in the fight against a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The board voted 18-1 to intervene in the case before the Illinois Commerce Commission. Joe Erlandson voted against intervening. Larry Aurelio and Cindy Helling were absent. McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala...
Passenger falls out of car sunroof in Illinois, dies from injuries

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A Table Grove, Illinois, woman died after falling out of the sunroof on a car early Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County. At about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 was traveling westbound on I-64 near Interstate 55 south, according to Illinois State Police.
