QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Thursday and is lodged in the Adams County Jail after shots were fired around Fourth and Kentucky. Officers from the Quincy Police Department were dispatched at 10:31 a.m. Thursday to Fourth and Kentucky. When officers arrived on scene, the parties involved had left. Officers began speaking to people in the area and learned about an argument that resulted in an accident and one subject firing one shot at another.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO