checkoutdfw.com
This property in Decatur has a 4-bedroom home, a carriage house and a stocked pond with a windmill
A piece of property in Decatur comes with a four-bedroom home and a carriage house. The house is on the market for $3.9 million. The four-bedroom home comes with a country kitchen, a butler's pantry and a large owner's suite. According to the listing, the main dining area has 9 large picture windows.
myrewind935.com
Workers’ Rights discussed at Citizens Club
On Friday, the Citizens Club of Springfield hosted a discussion with Q&A on a workers’ rights amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Joe Bowen, Communications Director for the WRA, spoke in favor of passing the amendment. Todd Maisch, President of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, opposes this amendment and says, if it passes, it will make Illinois a less attractive place to do business.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 11-17, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Starlette Hauge-Sherman, 54 of Foristell, MO, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis, transportation of alcohol, and not wearing a seatbelt in connection with a September 11 incident.
wmay.com
Riverton Truck Stop Nearing Completion
The long-awaited truck stop at Interstate 72 and the Riverton exit is nearing completion… and could be open in early October. Ground was broken on the site in August of 2021, with initial plans for an opening in the spring of this year. That was later pushed back to summer, then pushed back again. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says supply chain issues have slowed construction. Riverton officials say there have also been delays in hiring and training staff for the TA Express, which includes a gas station, a convenience store, food from Little Caesar’s and Taco John’s, and a laundry facility.
Central Illinois Proud
Boil Order issued in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
myrewind935.com
2 years for COVID scam PLUS
A Springfield has been sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment for possession of a firearm by a felon and 24 months’ imprisonment for wire fraud and false statements on loan applications. Additionally, 32 year old Carlos Wright must pay restitution in the amount of $46,000. Judge Sue Myerscough found...
foxillinois.com
Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man will spend time behind bars for being a felon with a gun, wire fraud, and making false statements on pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan applications. We're told 32-year-old Carlos Wright received $41,666 in PPP loan funds. At the sentencing...
myrewind935.com
Semi driver killed on I-55
A traffic crash involving two semi trucks left one driver dead. It happened yesterday on I-55 northbound near milepost 75.5 in Montgomery County around 1pm. Reports indicate that a vehicle driven by 67 year old Frank Amendola of Somonauk crashed into the rear of another semi near a construction site.
WZZM 13
Passenger falls out of car sunroof in Illinois, dies from injuries
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A Table Grove, Illinois, woman died after falling out of the sunroof on a car early Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County. At about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 was traveling westbound on I-64 near Interstate 55 south, according to Illinois State Police.
wglt.org
Teacher whose resignation was rejected by Unit 5 speaks out
A Unit 5 teacher whose resignation was rejected says she feels like a hostage now, working for the district. Jennifer Hawkins’ family learned in late July they’d need to relocate to Springfield. But district leaders told the Cedar Ridge Elementary resources teacher, if she did leave to teach...
Man killed in crash on I-55 identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 67-year-old man from northern Illinois was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County on Thursday. State Police said their investigation indicated the victim, who was identified as Frank Amendola of Somonauk, was driving a semi-truck when he rear-ended another semi-truck that was slowing down as it […]
wmay.com
Lanphier Teacher, Student Arrested Following Altercation
A Lanphier High School teacher has been arrested following an altercation with a student earlier this week. Springfield police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers is facing a charge of aggravated battery. The police report indicates that Akers picked up a 15-year-old male student and then, quote, “put him on the ground” until police arrived. The report says the student had entered a classroom to retrieve a computer, but Akers had been told not to let the student take it. The student allegedly hit Akers in the face before Akers grabbed the student.
25newsnow.com
3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-74 in Tazewell County. It happened at mile marker 107 between Morton and Goodfield at just before 4 o’clock. Three individuals were transported an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No lanes were blocked,...
wmay.com
Lopez Set To Be Released From Prison Next Month
The former Springfield school board president who went to prison in a $1.5 million fraud scheme could be released as early as late October… less than 18 months after his 11-year sentence was handed down. Adam Lopez pleaded guilty to bilking family members and others in his role as...
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
High School Football Highlights for Sept. 23, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Prairie Central, Eureka and Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with high school wins on Friday night. Each team is now 5-0. Peoria High can move to 5-0 with a Saturday afternoon win over Manual. Here’s your week 5 scores: Pekin def. Morton, 14-7 Metamora def. Canton, 54-20 Washington def. Limestone, 49-0 Dunlap […]
newschannel20.com
Man charged with home invasion, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested on seven felony charges, including home invasion. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kronke says that on September 18, 26-year-old Keegan Betts invaded the home of a Shelbyville resident while armed with a shotgun. He then reportedly threatened the resident. Investigators also say Betts had a sawed-off shotgun, a Mossberg shotgun, and two rifles without serial numbers in Betts' possession.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man charged with stealing thousands of dollars from his father
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - McLean County prosecutors have charged a Bloomington man with financial exploitation of the elderly for allegedly stealing $15,000 or more from his father. Matthew Stewart, 52, was still in the McLean County Jail Tuesday night. He has to post $5,000 cash to be released. Bloomington...
