Sears, Robert K.
Sears Robert K Sears 89 Logan passed away September 21, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 29th at 12pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary with a viewing prior from 10-11:30am. Full obit will appear in Tuesday's paper and online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Smith, Monta Rae (Rallison)
Monta Rae Rallison Smith passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022. She was the second daughter of George (Stanley) Rallison and Harriett (Hattie) Jensen Rallison. She was born on January 17, 1934, in one of two apartments in a tiny white Victorian house that sits on a corner in Whitney, Idaho. She grew up in Preston and attended the Preston schools. The love of her life Val Smith proposed to her on the steps inside the Preston High School while he was on leave from Korea. They were married on August 4, 1952, in Franklin, Idaho, and later sealed in the Logan Temple for time and all eternity on May 25, 1967. Monty was a very proud military wife and together she and Val moved all over the country. During those years they had 4 children Debora (Jack) Kohles of Preston Idaho, Steven (Kaelynn) Smith of St. George Utah, Van (Susan) Smith of Henderson Nevada, and Catherine Charles of St. George Utah. They have 12 Grandchildren Annika, Kalani, Tyson, Kristi, Ryan, Jason, Brooke, Trevr, Stacia, Aubrey, Kalister, and Keenan. 29 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren, and 2 more Great Great Grandchildren on the way. Nothing made Monty happier than having her entire family in her home making memories. She was never without a Werther's candy to share with pretty much anyone she encountered. She sang songs like "You are my Sunshine" and the ever-popular "I love you a bushel and a peck" to her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Stan and Hattie, her husband of 59 years Val, her sister Karma Garrett, Brother-in-law Jack Garrett, and a nephew Stan Garrett. A special THANK YOU to everyone at Heritage Senior Living in Preston and to her hospice nurses, especially Thelma who has been there for her for so many years. The love you have given to her has meant so much to us and to her. Services will be held conducted at 11:00 am Friday, September 30th at the Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Friends may call from 10 to 11 at the funeral home prior to services. Burial will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home in Preston, Idaho. Please share a favorite memory of Monta Rae or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
Cheney, Julie Barbara (Reese)
Cheney Julie Barbara Reese Cheney 43 Preston, Idaho passed away September 21, 2022. Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st S., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Harris, Clayton Wilcott
Clayton Wilcott Harris (Tate) passed quickly on Tuesday, Sept 20th, at his home in Robin, Idaho. He was born July 20, 1960 in Phoenix, Arizona, to Father Raymond Sylvester Harris and Mother Minerva Sue Harris ( Smith ). He married the love of his life, Nancy Chistensen Harris on May 5, 1989. He was preceded in death by (His Parents) - Stepson Jason C Ricks - Granddaughter Annie Newbold Ricks - Brother in law Klain T Christensen - Sister in law Josie Jemmett Christensen and Sister Sarah Pauline Harris. He is survived by his Wife. Brothers: Ted ( Debbie) - Carson (Aida) - Joe (LaDon) and Pete (Vickie) HARRIS. Sons: Bryce (Stacie) - Gary (Kelcey) - Paul (Sarah) RICKS also many grandchildren, nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. A viewing will be held Sunday, September 25th from 7 to 8pm at Horsley Marsh Valley Funeral Home, 570 N. Meadowview Dr. in Arimo, ID. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 26 at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing for one hour prior. Lunch will take place at 12pm in the Arimo LDS Church. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Smithfield City Cemetery. Tate, We love you, miss you and happy fishing until we see you again!
Gephardt Daily
Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision
ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
Ladies Day Golf
It was a beautiful sunny fall morning as eight women gathered for Ladies Day on September 21 at the Montpelier Golf Course. The women split into two teams of four and played one of their favorite and most entertaining scrambles, “Throw Mama from the Train.” In this scramble the teams are given one free throw of the golf ball on each hole. As a team they decide where it will be to their best advantage to use their free throw to improve the lie of their ball.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Bear falls dead at man’s feet and Preston mother wins new radio for giving birth
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 19 to Sept. 25 in east Idaho history. ANNIS — A traveling salesman for a produce company with headquarters in Pocatello called The Rigby Star “in no very pleasant frame of mind” to report an incident he recently witnessed.
Prep girls tennis: Wolves go 10-0 in region duals for 3rd straight season
NORTH LOGAN — Another goal down, two more to go for Green Canyon’s girls tennis program. The Wolves capped off their third straight undefeated season in Region 11 duals with a 5-0 victory over visiting Sky View on Thursday afternoon. Unlike the previous two years, though, Green Canyon didn’t lose a single match in any of those 10 duals.
What's Up With That: Was Smithfield's Pumphouse Road renamed Wheeler Way?
Question from reader: I am wondering about the road sign at 10th South and Main in Smithfield. It indicates the name of the road as Wheeler Way. It has been known as “Pumphouse Road” since God’s dog was a pup. When was it changed and by whom and how come? — Kelly Pitcher.
Clarkston Santa Claus creates bus stop play area
A popular local mall Santa Claus, Curtis Godfrey, has brought cheer to the hearts of Clarkston children outside of the Christmas season. Each school day around 8 a.m. while waiting for the bus, neighborhood kids start their day by playing on a playground constructed by Godfrey at his home.
kvnutalk
Former USU department head pleads guilty to stealing more than $75,000 from school – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A former department head at Utah State University has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the school several years ago. David H. Olsen accepted a plea deal under the condition that he pay back the stolen funds. Olsen appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He...
Prep football: Mustangs trample Grizzlies, stay atop region standings
Known for its stingy defense this season, the Mustangs continued that trend Friday night. They also added some offense to the mix, not that Mountain Crest hasn’t had any offense, but boy did the boys from Hyrum take a step forward in that department against Logan. Six different Mustangs scored, and the visitors rolled to a 38-7 Region 11 win on Crimson Field to put a damper on Homecoming for the Grizzlies.
Fatal Box Elder motorhome crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized
TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – A driver of a motorhome has died after it crashed into a ditch near Tremonton on Friday. The Utah Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 12:55 on Friday, Sept. 23 near mile maker 377 in Box Elder county. According to officials, the motorhome was driving northbound on I-15 […]
upr.org
Car crash near Logan kills one, hospitalizes another
A fatal car crash occurred between Wellsville and Logan Thursday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the accident occurred on US 89/91 at 3700 south, and involved 6-7 vehicles. One person was killed, and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials closed the road for several hours while they investigated the crash.
Prep football: West Side's 35-game winning streak comes to an end in OT thriller
The most epic winning streak in the history of Idaho’s 2A classification has finally been terminated. A two-point conversion pass from Tayson Neal to Tyler Beresford ended up being the difference as Bear Lake edged West Side by a 28-27 scoreline in overtime in a much-anticipated 2A Fifth District football game on Friday night in Montpelier.
Public hearing scheduled on Cache County open-space bond
A public hearing on a proposed $20 million open-space bond in Cache County is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the County Council chambers at 199 North Main St. in Logan. As required by law, all residents are invited to attend and participate in the hearing. Placement...
New Cache County assessor specially elected
In a special election Saturday morning, Cache County Republicans chose Brett Robinson to replace former County Assessor Kathleen Howell. The party held their fall meeting in congruence with the special election, which took place at Thomas Edison Charter School’s North campus.
One dead, one hospitalized in multi-car pileup in Wellsville
WELLSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-car pileup near the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville has left one dead and one taken to the hospital in critical condition. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden tells ABC4 the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 on Highway 89/91 at 3700 South. The crash involved […]
Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday. Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
USU football: Aggies make too many mistakes, fall to Rebels
For the first time this season, the Aggies got off to a fairly promising start, but the momentum was short lived. UNLV came storming back from a 7-0 deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points spanning the first and second quarters, withstood a pretty spirited second-half rally by Utah State and secured a 34-24 victory over the Aggies in the Mountain West opener for both football programs on Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium.
