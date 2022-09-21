Read full article on original website
Women's Soccer Ends in Scoreless Draw
SAN ANTONIO – Despite out-shooting Texas Woman's 20-6, the St. Mary's Women's Soccer team was unable to find the back of the net, ending in a scoreless draw at Sigma Beta Chi Field on Saturday afternoon. Both senior Megan Copeland (San Antonio) and junior Love' Tovar (El Paso, Texas)...
Fifth Consecutive Clean Sheet for Men’s Soccer
SAN ANTONIO – It has now been 465 consecutive minutes since an opponent scored on the St. Mary's Men's Soccer Team as they battled to a scoreless draw on Saturday night against Texas A&M International in a non-conference game. The Rattlers (3-0-4) have now shut down five straight offenses,...
Volleyball Dominant in Home Opener
SAN ANTONIO – The St. Mary's Volleyball Team dominated in its home opener, sweeping Cameron 25-17, 25-7, 25-12 on Friday night in front of a rowdy crowd. The Rattlers (6-8, 2-1 Lone Star Conference) used a 23-2 run, with junior setter Aislan Lennon (Houston) serving 16 straight. She stepped back to the line trailing 5-2 and the team was 18-6 when she finished. During the stretch, Lennon served four aces as the team totaled 10 on the night.
Volleyball Opens Home Schedule This Week
Friday, September 23 • San Antonio • Bill Greehey Arena. Cameron (5-9, 0-2) at St. Mary's (5-8, 1-1) • 6 p.m. Saturday, September 24 • San Antonio • Bill Greehey Arena. #18 West Texas A&M (9-4, 2-0) at St. Mary's • 2 p.m. Home...
