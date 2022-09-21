SAN ANTONIO – The St. Mary's Volleyball Team dominated in its home opener, sweeping Cameron 25-17, 25-7, 25-12 on Friday night in front of a rowdy crowd. The Rattlers (6-8, 2-1 Lone Star Conference) used a 23-2 run, with junior setter Aislan Lennon (Houston) serving 16 straight. She stepped back to the line trailing 5-2 and the team was 18-6 when she finished. During the stretch, Lennon served four aces as the team totaled 10 on the night.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO