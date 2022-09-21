Read full article on original website
Goodyear Tire Investing $125 Million in Topeka, Adding 40 New Jobs
TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.’s decision to invest $125 million and hire 40 new employees at its Topeka plant as part of modernizing its Kansas facility, which has been in operation since 1945. This announcement comes during Governor Kelly’s...
Kansas State Fair Announces 2022 Attendance Numbers
Hutchinson, Kan. – The Kansas State Fair announced this week that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event, held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, compared to 281,981 people in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year....
Trucks beginning to roll into Illinois grain elevators
The manager of a central Illinois grain elevator says trucks are just starting to roll in with harvested corn. Mark Heil is with Prairie Central Cooperative, which has 13 grain elevators in Livingston and McClean counties. “We’ve handled maybe less than 5% of our corn harvest, so we are just...
Hot and dry July takes toll on Minnesota corn
A southeast Minnesota farmer anticipates lower corn yields because of heat and dryness during pollination. Rob Tate of Cannon Falls tells Brownfield there was little moisture and it was very hot in July. “You can see a little bit of damage to the corn in terms of the pollination, although...
Nearly 600,000 Borrowers in Kansas Could Qualify for Student Debt Relief
UNDATED (KNS/KCUR) – The White House has released data showing the Biden Administration’s student debt relief plan will benefit borrowers across the country, including nearly 600,000 borrowers in Kansas. A set of state-by-state data shows that hundreds of thousands of Kansas residents are eligible for student loan forgiveness.
Poll Shows Kansas Governor’s Race Neck-and-Neck, Attorney General’s Race Also Close
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – A new poll shows the race for Kansas governor is a virtual dead heat between Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt. The Emerson College poll has Kelly leading Schmidt 45% to 43%, a difference within the poll’s 3% margin of error, with 4% favoring someone else and 8% of voters still undecided.
Missouri lawmakers move forward on ag tax credit bill
Missouri lawmakers have moved closer to finalizing Governor Mike Parson’s proposed ag tax credit legislation in the current special session. On Wednesday, the Missouri House and Senate each passed their own versions of a bill that would authorize agriculture tax credits. Republican State Representative Don Rone of Portageville argued in favor of the bill, saying it provides necessary incentives for farmers.
HutchCC Volleyball Plays Host to Blue Dragon Classic this Weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team faces another rugged weekend schedule, but will do so inside the Hutchinson Sports Arena this weekend. No. 16 Hutchinson and eighth other teams from Kansas, Missouri and Iowa make up the field for the 2022 Blue Dragon Volleyball Classic on Friday and Saturday. Friday matches begin at 10 a.m. and Saturday matches begin at 9 a.m.
Robots at Risky Endeavor serve as essential employees
A farmer says upgrading technology was a requirement to overcome labor challenges on her 250-cow dairy. Janet Tolan owns and operates Risky Endeavor Dairy with her family in northern Michigan. “We have a lot of industry so finding labor, keeping labor, and trying to stretch the family as far as...
Using technology to improve food safety
Time after time you hear about recalls for produce products like lettuce. But, a high-tech farm operation in Eastern Kentucky is doing its part to change that. Travis Parman with AppHarvest explains how their 15-acre indoor farm works to produce salad greens more efficiently and reduces the possibility of food-borne illness.
