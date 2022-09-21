ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Artist Mario Moore Explores Detroit’s Black Abolitionist Movement in New Exhibit

David Klein Gallery, 1520 Washington Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan, is pleased to announce the opening of Midnight and Canaan, a presentation of new paintings and silverpoint drawings by the Detroit based artist, Mario Moore. The exhibition will also feature the premier of “Take Flight” a short film directed by Danielle Eliska Lyle and produced by Mario Moore.
Detroit Alerts 365 System Notifies Residents of Emergencies in Real-Time

Whether it be navigating fallen power lines in your neighborhood or construction-related traffic during a morning commute, residents can access real-time updates of emergency situations with Detroit Alerts 365. In 2021, the city rolled out the new electronic emergency notification system to streamline interdepartmental communications to best provide immediate alerts...
13-year-old metro Detroiter's clothing brand to be showcased at New York Fashion Week

The love for art and creating started at a very young age for 13-year-old Langston Howard. He designed his first collection in the first grade, taking inspiration from the late American painter, Jackson Pollock. That piece lead to another, and another, and eventually into Langston’s very own collection of artwork that he displays on his T-shirt line, "The Top." ...
Detroit Metropolitan Airport seeking concession workers at job fair

ROMULUS – The Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA), which operates Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), is hosting a job fair on behalf of its concessionaires. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Nomads Building – 10100 Middlebelt Road in Romulus.
Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit

Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit's expensive rent problem worsened during Covid and may not improve until 2024

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's affordable housing issues, already suffering from a lack of availability, will get worse before they get better. A summary of city's incomes, employment, and rental rates in Detroit found the number of people burdened by their housing costs went up in 2021. It was the first major increase after a decade of improving housing cost issues in the city.
Work begins on second leg of 27.5-mile Joe Louis Greenway

The city of Detroit commenced construction on the second phase of the 27.5-mile Joe Louis Greenway on Friday. The recreational pathway of biking and walking trails will connect 23 neighborhoods in the city to the Dequindre Cut, Detroit Riverfront, Highland Park, Dearborn and Hamtramck. The second leg of construction stretches...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
PETA and Detroit official team up to distribute free vegan food Saturday

In an effort to get healthy food to more Detroit residents, animal rights group PETA is joining forces with Detroit City Council President Pro Tem James Tate to distribute food at Christian Fellowship of Love Baptist Church Saturday. Tate will give away vegan chickpea "toona" wraps from Detroit business Estella’s...
DETROIT, MI

