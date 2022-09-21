Read full article on original website
Crain's Detroit Business
GM's 'back-to-work' mandate a boon for Detroit's Central Business District
Downtown Detroit is about to get a jolt that will help it get closer to where it was prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
loyaltylobby.com
Compensation Clinic: Hyatt Place Detroit Auburn Hills – What A Terrible Hotel!
This week the Compensation Clinic case recapitulates a stay at the Hyatt Place Detroit, Auburn Hills, where one of our readers had a really bad stay. Remember that you can always email us, send a message via Facebook or use Twitter and include photos too. We’ll try to cover a Compensation Clinic case here regularly.
michiganchronicle.com
Artist Mario Moore Explores Detroit’s Black Abolitionist Movement in New Exhibit
David Klein Gallery, 1520 Washington Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan, is pleased to announce the opening of Midnight and Canaan, a presentation of new paintings and silverpoint drawings by the Detroit based artist, Mario Moore. The exhibition will also feature the premier of “Take Flight” a short film directed by Danielle Eliska Lyle and produced by Mario Moore.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Alerts 365 System Notifies Residents of Emergencies in Real-Time
Whether it be navigating fallen power lines in your neighborhood or construction-related traffic during a morning commute, residents can access real-time updates of emergency situations with Detroit Alerts 365. In 2021, the city rolled out the new electronic emergency notification system to streamline interdepartmental communications to best provide immediate alerts...
13-year-old metro Detroiter's clothing brand to be showcased at New York Fashion Week
The love for art and creating started at a very young age for 13-year-old Langston Howard. He designed his first collection in the first grade, taking inspiration from the late American painter, Jackson Pollock. That piece lead to another, and another, and eventually into Langston’s very own collection of artwork that he displays on his T-shirt line, "The Top." ...
Arab American News
Detroit Metropolitan Airport seeking concession workers at job fair
ROMULUS – The Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA), which operates Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), is hosting a job fair on behalf of its concessionaires. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Nomads Building – 10100 Middlebelt Road in Romulus.
detroitfashionnews.com
Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit
Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit's expensive rent problem worsened during Covid and may not improve until 2024
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's affordable housing issues, already suffering from a lack of availability, will get worse before they get better. A summary of city's incomes, employment, and rental rates in Detroit found the number of people burdened by their housing costs went up in 2021. It was the first major increase after a decade of improving housing cost issues in the city.
Crain's Detroit Business
Power Home Solar laying off hundreds in Troy amid customer complaints, legal fight
Power Home Solar LLC has shut off its lights amid an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, a litany of customer complaints and a legal battle with a generator manufacturer. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Vetra Stephens: This Is What Cannabis Success Looks Like
Stylemaker Profile: Vetra Stephens is defining what cannabis success looks like. She is one of BLAC’S favorite Detroit Stylemakers.
A rare look onboard the ghostly Boblo Boat and when you could step inside
DETROIT - They took countless passengers to and from Boblo Island over the course of the amusement park’s more than 100 years of existence. Now, new memories will be made as progress continues restoring the Boblo Boat. MLive has been updating you over the years on the restoration efforts...
Crain's Detroit Business
General Motors eyes redeveloped AMC property in Detroit, takes Pontiac site
General Motors Co. has undertaken a major warehouse and industrial leasing spree supporting electric and autonomous vehicle production at two area plants. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Cars & Coffee Detroit to be held on Saturday, September 24th
Cars, Coffee & The Motown Sound will feature over 60 classic cars and the chance for Motown fans and car lovers to connect over their love of cars and Motown stars.
Detroit’s Good Cakes & Bakes expands into former abandoned building
The bakery will use the new space for a commercial kitchen, office, fulfillment center, and community baking classes
Crain's Detroit Business
Work begins on second leg of 27.5-mile Joe Louis Greenway
The city of Detroit commenced construction on the second phase of the 27.5-mile Joe Louis Greenway on Friday. The recreational pathway of biking and walking trails will connect 23 neighborhoods in the city to the Dequindre Cut, Detroit Riverfront, Highland Park, Dearborn and Hamtramck. The second leg of construction stretches...
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
VIDEO: Inside the new JoJo's Shake Bar in Detroit, opening Saturday
The all-new JoJo's Shake Bar will open in The District Detroit on Saturday, right across the street from Comerica Park.
Detroit News
PETA and Detroit official team up to distribute free vegan food Saturday
In an effort to get healthy food to more Detroit residents, animal rights group PETA is joining forces with Detroit City Council President Pro Tem James Tate to distribute food at Christian Fellowship of Love Baptist Church Saturday. Tate will give away vegan chickpea "toona" wraps from Detroit business Estella’s...
Rocky’s in Detroit’s Eastern Market, closed due to flooding, hopes to reopen soon
First opened in 1969, the store is one of Detroit’s oldest and most unique grocers
