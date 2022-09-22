Related
Boonville shows appreciation to police and firefighters
BOONVILLE — During the week of Sept. 11-17, the City of Boonville chose to honor first responders including police and firefighters. As part of the week-long celebration, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the city gave gift bags to both groups on the town square outside of city hall. Both the fire chief and chief of police were in attendance to receive these tokens of gratitude.
Newburgh Library holds book sale
A public library is a valuable asset to its community. The towns of Newburgh and Chandler are lucky to share three libraries between them with an excellent selection of books and other media available for free to their community members. But when libraries need to rotate their inventory, things get far more complicated than most library-goers and citizens likely realize.
Warrick County Sheriffs and Evansville Police launch investigation
WARRICK COUNTY — The Evansville Police Department and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department are conducting a joint investigation in the two counties to find the driver of a 1999-2006 GMC Yukon. The vehicle has been spotted in both areas and is believed to have some connection to Kentucky....
Newburgh town council debates log cabin project
NEWBURGH — During their bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Newburgh town council reconsidered the log cabin project that has been the topic of contentious discussion for several meetings now. The project concerns the refurbishment of the log cabin that was dismantled from the site at Old Lock...
Knights defeat Alices to remain second in SIAC
The Castle Knights have already proven their defense will win, or at least keep them in, some games. Last Friday against Vincennes Lincoln, the eighth ranked Knights proved they have some offensive weapons up their sleeve as well. Played at John Lidy Field, the Knights would defeat the Alices 35-21....
