ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, MO

Comments / 1

Related
myozarksonline.com

Saturday events ramp up in Laclede County

Tomorrow will be a full day of activities in Lebanon and Laclede County. Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard says ladies can start the day early with free fishing at Bennett Spring State Park…. My Ozarks Online · PB09232205RUPARD. Saturday will also include the Phillipsburg Fall Festival from 10 to...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Missouri Special Session Continues Next Week

The Missouri House and Senate will wait to return to Jefferson City Wednesday and Thursday of next week—to continue the special session. The governor has asked them to pass tax cut bills for state income tax and agricultural production. The House Budget Committee will consider a Senate income tax...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

This Missouri town is celebrating title of US population center

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. “If the population of the United States was a little disk, and you distributed the population around it based on where people are living, then this would […]
HARTVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Doe Run seeks to extend mine in Reynolds, Shannon Counties

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Northeastern States District, in coordination with the USDA Forest Service, is seeking public input on a Draft Environmental Assessment evaluating the potential impacts proposed by three lease modifications at the Doe Run Company’s existing mine in southeastern Missouri. The BLM is lead agency for the Draft Environmental Assessment prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Forest Service is a cooperating agency.
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Waynesville, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Knob Noster, MO
Government
Waynesville, MO
Government
City
Knob Noster, MO
Knob Noster, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Government
Waynesville, MO
Education
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon Christmas Parade Theme Chosen

The Lebanon Christmas Parade is coming up on November 19th, and people who want to increase exposure for their business, organization or group are encouraged to enter the parade. On Wednesday, the Parade Committee considered a large number of parade theme suggestions, choosing one. Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darrell Pollock announces the theme of the parade…
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES

THE YELLOWJACKETS IMPROVED TO 5-0 ON THE SEASON WITH ANOTHER OZARK CONFERENCE VICTORY…THE GROUND GAME PRODUCED 428 YARDS AND THE PASSING GAME 134 YARDS…COACH WILL CHRISTIAN ON THE LEBANON PERFORMANCE…. LEBANON WILL HOST GLENDALE NEXT FRIDAY AT 7:00 WHILE WAYNESVILLE ENTERTAINS HILLCREST…. ALSO:. CAMDENTON 31 WEST PLAINS...
LEBANON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Aaron Harrison
CJ Coombs

The Kelton House built in 1895 is also on the site of the 1863 Battle of Hartville in Missouri

Kelton House, Hartville, Missouri.Photo by Jerry Shelton on Flickr via Pinterest. The Kelton House has also been referred to as the Curtis Kelton house and the Pyatt House. The house was built in 1895 and is located in Hartville, Missouri. The architecture displays the usage of timber framing, a central passage plan, and I-house. By I-house, this means it displays vernacular architecture.
HARTVILLE, MO
FOX2Now

How recent weather will affect trees, fall colors in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation will begin online fall color updates this month to help residents find ideal locations to view the trees’ seasonal transitions. Because predicting the pigment changes can be difficult, the department seeks to assist nature lovers in finding fall foliage,...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Districts#Education Program
939theeagle.com

Federal judge: Jefferson City bank fraud suspect is a flight risk

A Jefferson City businessman indicted for an alleged $27-million bank fraud scheme will remain in federal custody until his trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps Jr. has ordered 59-year-old Tod Ray Keilholz detained until the trial, citing prior criminal history and criminal behavior while on probation or parole. In a scathing three-page order, Judge Epps describes Keilholz as a flight risk, noting his prior attempts to evade law enforcement and the use of aliases or false documents.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

105 Troutdale Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to secure the iconic LAKE CULTURED MARBLE - the Lake Area's premier manufacturer of quality marble for over 31 years! Offering approximately 20,000 square feet building in Gravois Mills with large showroom to display products, small office, 1 bathroom and lots of storage area. This property comes with all of the molds and equipment. Some employees with years of experience may want to stay on. Business, equipment and real estate are all yours. Be quick - this is priced to sell!
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
myozarksonline.com

BBQ, Burgers and Bowling for kids

Each year agencies with the Shop with a Cop program take Laclede County children shopping for Christmas. In order to take the children shopping, the group holds fundraiser and they ask for private donations. This year Shop with a Cop will be receiving money from the Butts, Brews and Barbecue which is being held at 3pm tomorrow(sat). Detective Kacie Springer with the Lebanon Police Department says 13 teams will be in the cookoff…
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City

Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

UPDATE: City of Osage Beach Updates Efforts Being Made after a Sewage Spill and Sinkhole Discovered Near Grand Glaize Bridges

The City of Osage Beach has confirmed a sewage overflow which made its way on Wednesday to the lake in the area of the Grand Glaize bridges. City Administrator Jeana Woods says it was an “all-hands-on-deck” response involving city officials, the Camden County Emergency Management Agency, the Osage Beach Fire District and the Department of Natural Resources. It’s not immediately known how much sewage reached the lake but Woods does also say that a sinkhole discovered in the area is likely the cause of the overflow problem which, for the time being, has been mitigated by the initial response. The situation, likely cause and other details will continue to be looked at with further updates expected to be released by the city. The overflow did not affect any service to residents and businesses.
OSAGE BEACH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy