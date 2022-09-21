Read full article on original website
Related
myozarksonline.com
Saturday events ramp up in Laclede County
Tomorrow will be a full day of activities in Lebanon and Laclede County. Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard says ladies can start the day early with free fishing at Bennett Spring State Park…. My Ozarks Online · PB09232205RUPARD. Saturday will also include the Phillipsburg Fall Festival from 10 to...
myozarksonline.com
Missouri Special Session Continues Next Week
The Missouri House and Senate will wait to return to Jefferson City Wednesday and Thursday of next week—to continue the special session. The governor has asked them to pass tax cut bills for state income tax and agricultural production. The House Budget Committee will consider a Senate income tax...
This Missouri town is celebrating title of US population center
KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. “If the population of the United States was a little disk, and you distributed the population around it based on where people are living, then this would […]
suntimesnews.com
Doe Run seeks to extend mine in Reynolds, Shannon Counties
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Northeastern States District, in coordination with the USDA Forest Service, is seeking public input on a Draft Environmental Assessment evaluating the potential impacts proposed by three lease modifications at the Doe Run Company’s existing mine in southeastern Missouri. The BLM is lead agency for the Draft Environmental Assessment prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Forest Service is a cooperating agency.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project
Missouri Department of Transportation crews continue work on the Interstate 70 Rocheport bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. The post Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Christmas Parade Theme Chosen
The Lebanon Christmas Parade is coming up on November 19th, and people who want to increase exposure for their business, organization or group are encouraged to enter the parade. On Wednesday, the Parade Committee considered a large number of parade theme suggestions, choosing one. Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darrell Pollock announces the theme of the parade…
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
myozarksonline.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES
THE YELLOWJACKETS IMPROVED TO 5-0 ON THE SEASON WITH ANOTHER OZARK CONFERENCE VICTORY…THE GROUND GAME PRODUCED 428 YARDS AND THE PASSING GAME 134 YARDS…COACH WILL CHRISTIAN ON THE LEBANON PERFORMANCE…. LEBANON WILL HOST GLENDALE NEXT FRIDAY AT 7:00 WHILE WAYNESVILLE ENTERTAINS HILLCREST…. ALSO:. CAMDENTON 31 WEST PLAINS...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Kelton House built in 1895 is also on the site of the 1863 Battle of Hartville in Missouri
Kelton House, Hartville, Missouri.Photo by Jerry Shelton on Flickr via Pinterest. The Kelton House has also been referred to as the Curtis Kelton house and the Pyatt House. The house was built in 1895 and is located in Hartville, Missouri. The architecture displays the usage of timber framing, a central passage plan, and I-house. By I-house, this means it displays vernacular architecture.
myozarksonline.com
Court of Impeachment proceeding against Waynesville Mayor Jerry Brown is being delayed
That Court of Impeachment proceeding against Waynesville Mayor Jerry Brown is being delayed. It was originally scheduled to take place this evening at 5 o’clock. Mayor Pro Tem Sean Wilson explains. My Ozarks Online · Sean5. The postponement allows city attorneys for Mayor Brown more time to prepare...
How recent weather will affect trees, fall colors in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation will begin online fall color updates this month to help residents find ideal locations to view the trees’ seasonal transitions. Because predicting the pigment changes can be difficult, the department seeks to assist nature lovers in finding fall foliage,...
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
939theeagle.com
Federal judge: Jefferson City bank fraud suspect is a flight risk
A Jefferson City businessman indicted for an alleged $27-million bank fraud scheme will remain in federal custody until his trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps Jr. has ordered 59-year-old Tod Ray Keilholz detained until the trial, citing prior criminal history and criminal behavior while on probation or parole. In a scathing three-page order, Judge Epps describes Keilholz as a flight risk, noting his prior attempts to evade law enforcement and the use of aliases or false documents.
Independence woman dies in crash in Macon County, Missouri
An Independence woman died when her 2015 Toyota Highlander slammed into the back of a tractor trailer disabled on a highway.
lakeexpo.com
105 Troutdale Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037
This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to secure the iconic LAKE CULTURED MARBLE - the Lake Area's premier manufacturer of quality marble for over 31 years! Offering approximately 20,000 square feet building in Gravois Mills with large showroom to display products, small office, 1 bathroom and lots of storage area. This property comes with all of the molds and equipment. Some employees with years of experience may want to stay on. Business, equipment and real estate are all yours. Be quick - this is priced to sell!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myozarksonline.com
BBQ, Burgers and Bowling for kids
Each year agencies with the Shop with a Cop program take Laclede County children shopping for Christmas. In order to take the children shopping, the group holds fundraiser and they ask for private donations. This year Shop with a Cop will be receiving money from the Butts, Brews and Barbecue which is being held at 3pm tomorrow(sat). Detective Kacie Springer with the Lebanon Police Department says 13 teams will be in the cookoff…
939theeagle.com
Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City
Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: City of Osage Beach Updates Efforts Being Made after a Sewage Spill and Sinkhole Discovered Near Grand Glaize Bridges
The City of Osage Beach has confirmed a sewage overflow which made its way on Wednesday to the lake in the area of the Grand Glaize bridges. City Administrator Jeana Woods says it was an “all-hands-on-deck” response involving city officials, the Camden County Emergency Management Agency, the Osage Beach Fire District and the Department of Natural Resources. It’s not immediately known how much sewage reached the lake but Woods does also say that a sinkhole discovered in the area is likely the cause of the overflow problem which, for the time being, has been mitigated by the initial response. The situation, likely cause and other details will continue to be looked at with further updates expected to be released by the city. The overflow did not affect any service to residents and businesses.
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
Comments / 1