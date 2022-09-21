Read full article on original website
Hairball performing at the Topeka Performing Arts Center September 30th.
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Larry Gawronski with the Topeka Performing Arts Center talked to us about the upcoming show, Hairball, that’s fun for the whole family, and other excited shows coming to the area. For a full list of events, you can click here.
KU improves to 4-0 after beating Duke
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are the best they’ve been since 2009. The Jayhawks beat the Blue Devils 35-27 on Saturday, making KU football 4-0 for the first time since 2009. Jalon Daniels added to his Heisman candidacy right away, throwing the game’s first touchdown pass to...
Martinez runs for 4 TDs, K-State stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34
NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Kansas State has done it again. Quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Kansas State beat Oklahoma in 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2020, but an upset seemed unlikely this time – the Wildcats were...
