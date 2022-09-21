ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KSNT

KU improves to 4-0 after beating Duke

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are the best they’ve been since 2009. The Jayhawks beat the Blue Devils 35-27 on Saturday, making KU football 4-0 for the first time since 2009. Jalon Daniels added to his Heisman candidacy right away, throwing the game’s first touchdown pass to...
DURHAM, NC
KSNT

Martinez runs for 4 TDs, K-State stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34

NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Kansas State has done it again. Quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Kansas State beat Oklahoma in 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2020, but an upset seemed unlikely this time – the Wildcats were...
MANHATTAN, KS

