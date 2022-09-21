Read full article on original website
VFW offers scholarships for students
PRESS RELEASE - The Colleton County VFW, in conjunction with the Department of South Carolina and National VFW is offering scholarships for 6-12 grade students in Colleton County. Two separate essay competitions are offering scholarships: “Patriots Pen” and “Voice of Democracy.”. “Patriots Pen” is open to 6-8th...
DESTROYED
A singlewide mobile home was destroyed in a midday fire last week on Smoak Road, at the intersection of Our Dream Lane. The fire occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 13th. “Crews had the bulk of the fire knocked down within 15 minutes, but were on the scene for two hours performing overhaul,” said Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy. No one was at home when the fire occurred.
In His Name-Colleton introduces new Executive Director
Amanda Herndon has been voted the Executive Director of In His Name-Colleton by their Board of Directors, effective September 1. Herndon has volunteered with In His Name-Colleton for two years. She has been instrumental in making community contacts and assisting in raising funds from churches, businesses, community organizations, and individuals to support the ministry. Mrs. Herndon also helped create a network of local resources for the ministry’s clients and has organized numerous community outreach events. Alongside helping plan and facilitate these events, she organized the collection of food and hygiene items, Thanksgiving blessing pans, Easter baskets, and Christmas gifts.
VFW would like to recognize your teacher
PRESS RELEASE - The Colleton County VFW in conjunction with Department of South Carolina and the VFW National Organization would like to offer the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award for Elementary, Middle, and High School Teachers. This award is for teachers who promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette and...
