Amanda Herndon has been voted the Executive Director of In His Name-Colleton by their Board of Directors, effective September 1. Herndon has volunteered with In His Name-Colleton for two years. She has been instrumental in making community contacts and assisting in raising funds from churches, businesses, community organizations, and individuals to support the ministry. Mrs. Herndon also helped create a network of local resources for the ministry’s clients and has organized numerous community outreach events. Alongside helping plan and facilitate these events, she organized the collection of food and hygiene items, Thanksgiving blessing pans, Easter baskets, and Christmas gifts.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO