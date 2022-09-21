What began as an investigation into a stolen vehicle, has resulted in a charge of stalking against a man from Syracuse Missouri. The victim reported that her vehicle was parked at her son’s girlfriend’s home in July when it went missing. When asked who might have taken the car, she said it may have been her ex, later identified as 37-year-old Brandon Evans Tate. The victim said that she had been receiving threatening messages and voice mails from Tate, including claiming that he was going to beat her up and beat her husband up. According to paperwork filed with the courts, the officer claims that Tate poses a danger to the victim because he threatened to find the victim’s home address and inflict bodily harm on her and her husband. Tate is charged with one count of stalking and a warrant was issued for his arrest, with a bond of $50-thousand-dollars surety.

SYRACUSE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO