KYTV
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Lawrence County, Mo., woman shot in an abandoned well
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Mount Vernon, Mo. woman to prison for the death of a woman kidnapped and shot after she was forced into a well. Siera Dunham pleaded guilty to robbery and stealing charges related to the death of Sarah Pasco in August of 2020. She will spend 20 years in prison following the plea.
myozarksonline.com
Woman’s Ex charged with stalking
What began as an investigation into a stolen vehicle, has resulted in a charge of stalking against a man from Syracuse Missouri. The victim reported that her vehicle was parked at her son’s girlfriend’s home in July when it went missing. When asked who might have taken the car, she said it may have been her ex, later identified as 37-year-old Brandon Evans Tate. The victim said that she had been receiving threatening messages and voice mails from Tate, including claiming that he was going to beat her up and beat her husband up. According to paperwork filed with the courts, the officer claims that Tate poses a danger to the victim because he threatened to find the victim’s home address and inflict bodily harm on her and her husband. Tate is charged with one count of stalking and a warrant was issued for his arrest, with a bond of $50-thousand-dollars surety.
Police pursuit ends with two dead in officer involved shooting
UPDATE: The Greene County Sheriff’s office update information, “The two suspects involved in this incident have been identified as Timothy W. Shafer, 37 years of age, and Donna M. Bailey, 23 years of age. The next of kin have been notified. This investigation is still ongoing.” GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday morning, September 24, just before 3 a.m. Ozark Missouri Police...
Ozark County Times
Savannah Leckie murder case: Ruud walks free after being given credit for time served, charges dropped against Peat
Theodosia resident Rebecca Ruud walked out of the Greene County Jail Sept. 15 a free woman after being held in pre-trial custody for five years in connection with murder charges involving her teen daughter Savannah Leckie. Ruud appeared in Greene County court before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden that morning for...
KYTV
A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo. is found dead at his house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say Robert Parmley, Jr. died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a stand-off with police. Officers were called to Parmley’s house at 10:00 Thursday night after they received a tip that he might be there. A swat team and negotiators were called in to assist the police. They found Parmley dead three hours later.
krcgtv.com
Man accused of abducting, killing son skips out on bond
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Rocky Mount man accused of abducting his two sons from their mother in Nebraska and killing one of them in a car wreck was re-arrested Tuesday after skipping out on his bond and failing to appear in court. According to court documents, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin...
KYTV
Battlefield Police Dept. chief reacts to rare shooting
BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are looking for the person who opened fire at a house in Battlefield before speeding away. The shots fired happened Tuesday on south Honeysuckle Lane. Neighbors say they are scared for their safety. Battlefield Police Chief Chris McPhail called it a rare incident. “There’s not...
UPDATE: Fight over a dog led to deadly shooting in Springfield
Robert Parmley Jr. was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 9:50 pm on Thursday, September 22.
myozarksonline.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of woman from Linn Creek
A Linn Creek woman is facing charges in Camden County after she was pulled over on Wednesday. 23-year-old Lisa Ledford was pulled over by a Camden County Deputy for having an expired license plate in the early morning hours Wednesday, near Highway 54 and Illinois Street. When speaking to the Deputy, Ledford allegedly admitted to having smoked marijuana, and that she had a drink, before driving. When the officer searched her car he seized what appeared to be a pipe for smoking marijuana, a clear bag with a crystal substance, another smoking pipe, and a bag that contained a small amount of marijuana. According to the report filed with the courts, Ledford was in possession of dangerous, mind-altering controlled substances, and was operating a vehicle while impaired. She is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and driving while under the influence.
myozarksonline.com
High speed chase and arrest
A man from Belton is facing multiple charges in Camden County after attempting to elude arrest by fleeing on his motorcycle. According to the report filed by a Camden County Deputy, he attempted to pull over a motorcycle for speeding on Osage Beach Parkway. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Jason Ryan Keith, took off traveling at speeds up to 100 miles per hour, traveling through Kaiser and Brumley into the City of Iberia. When the bike came to a stop on a private drive on Brays Mill Road, the deputy’s vehicle hit the back tire, causing the bike to fall over. Keith and his passenger jumped off the bike and were taken into custody. During the investigation, Keith was found to have warrants for his arrest. A search of items on the two resulted in the seizure of a bag that contained cocaine. Keith is charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest by fleeing, speeding, failure to register a vehicle, and driving while revoked. His next day in court in Camden County is set for October 31st.
houstonherald.com
One injured in Highway Z crash
A Columbia woman received moderate injuries in an accident Saturday morning on Highway Z about seven miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Angela M. Barnes, 53, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Juke that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, said Tpr. Zayne Tate.
myozarksonline.com
Tomorrow will be a full day of activities in Lebanon and Laclede County. Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard says ladies can start the day early with free fishing at Bennett Spring State Park…. My Ozarks Online · PB09232205RUPARD. Saturday will also include the Phillipsburg Fall Festival from 10 to...
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Over the Road Truck Driver Was Killed Early Friday Morning
A Lebanon over-the-road truck driver was killed Friday morning in a single morning traffic accident on Highway 32, five miles east of Buffalo. The highway patrol says 42-year-old Christopher J. Kerperien died when the 2013 Peterbuilt he was driving failed to negotiate a curve, travelled off the roadway, struck a guardrail, and overturned several times.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Couple Injured In Pulaski County Accident
Two Lebanon residents suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 5:18 Tuesday afternoon on Highway A.B. west of South Bend Road in Pulaski County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey of Laquey crossed the center of the roadway and struck a car driven by 75-year-old Dale H. Lachance of Lebanon. Lachance suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. A passenger in his vehicle, 72-year-old Nancy Lachance, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. Stacey also suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy, Lebanon. All involved were wearing safety devices.
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash
COLE COUNTY — A California man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Cole County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Lookout Trail east of Route Z around 7:30 a.m. The crash occurred when Albert Heimericks, 83, driving...
lakeexpo.com
6005 Baydy Peak Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Want the full package within close proximity to your carport, PWC slip, and boat slip? Look no further! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom has a covered, assigned carport space that is right in front of the unit. With very minimal steps! Your dock is located right in front of your unit as well so you can see your PWC slip and 10x28 boat slip from your back porch. Turn-key and ready to come down and enjoy or ready to rent out. Great location by land and water! Has community pool, tennis court, and playground for all ages to enjoy!
How the community is supporting the first responder severely injured in crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A well-known first responder needs some help of his own after being involved in a head-on collision. Casper Hopkins has served his local community as a firefighter and EMT. He was on his way home from work when he was hit and injured severely. “By the Grace of God, he’s still with […]
Vandals hit Rescue One Clinic overnight
A Springfield organization that works to find abandoned animals homes said someone tried to break into its clinic Wednesday night.
Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a head-on crash in Pulaski County. The crash happened on Highway AB near S. Bend Road just before 5:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey hit a car head-on after the The post Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
