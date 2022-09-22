Read full article on original website
Former Keystone XL Pipeline worker says Biden, green agenda could lead to fuel shortages
A former Keystone XL Pipeline worker pinned blame on both the Biden administration and climate activists as the Northeast battles low fuel inventories, prompting concerns of a potential energy catastrophe. Neal Crabtree joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes both parties bear responsibility as some worry severe...
Whitmer's Chances of Defeating Republicans After Michigan GOP Convention
Recent polling has shown the Democratic governor ahead of her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the state's gubernatorial contest.
Ohio Senate Democrat nominee Tim Ryan called for a ban of 'gas vehicles' in 2019
Democratic Ohio Senate nominee Tim Ryan once called for a ban on gas-powered cars and said he believed that Americans are "doing something terribly wrong" by waiting to eliminate the use of gas vehicles. Ryan, who ran unsuccessfully for president and currently represents the Buckeye State's 13th Congressional District, offered...
Mary Peltola wins U.S. House race in Alaska, defeating Sarah Palin in special election
Democrat Mary Peltola will become the first woman to represent Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives and the first Alaska Native ever to serve in Congress. The former state legislator and current tribal fisheries leader is the first Democrat to win a U.S. House race here in 50 years and will serve the remaining four months of the term left unfinished by the death of Congressman Don Young in March.
GOP ag leaders raise specter of regulation in Iowa’s Senate race
Republican agriculture leaders sought Wednesday to frame Iowa’s U.S. Senate race as a choice between voluntary conservation practices and mandatory regulations — a characterization the Democratic candidate rejects. “I believe those things should be voluntary in nature,” Mike Naig, the state’s agriculture secretary, told reporters Wednesday in support...
California fails to replace concealed weapon ruling
California lawmakers failed early Thursday to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.A measure that would have enacted more than three dozen new restrictions failed by one vote as lawmakers adjourned. Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino, who pushed for the bill along with Attorney General Rob Bonta, promised to reintroduce the legislation on the day lawmakers reconvene in December after the November election.“California was made less safe tonight by not passing the bill to make us consistent with the Supreme Court's decision," Portantino said. “It's unfortunate, it's sad, it's surprising.”The...
Lawmakers who represent Martha's Vineyard says they've gotten death threats for supporting the migrants flown there by DeSantis
"You should see my inbox right now and how ugly it is," Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes told WGBH's Greater Boston.
Juul Agrees to Pay Nearly $440M in States’ Vaping Investigation
Attorneys general in about two-thirds of the states reached a settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. that will require the company to pay $438.5 million to resolve the two-year-old case alleging the company marketed to underage kids. The settlement also requires Juul to comply with limited sales and marketing...
What We're Reading: Top State Stories 9/8
US: US schools got millions in federal COVID funds, now the problem is finding staff, programs to spend it on. The unprecedented crisis in education due to COVID-19 prompted an unprecedented wave of federal funding. For school-district leaders, the greatest hurdle to spending is having enough staff members to do it.
State AGs Want Power to Hit Airlines for Consumer Complaints
Just like airline passengers, state attorneys general are frustrated with flight delays, cancellations and the airlines’ sometimes bad treatment of customers. Some 38 attorneys general, from both parties, sent a letter to Congress last week calling on congressional leaders to pass legislation that would give state attorneys general the power to go after the airlines for potential violations of both state and federal consumer protection laws.
Michigan Governor Seeks to Reopen Nuclear Plant
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s last-minute attempts to save the Palisades Nuclear Plant appeared to have failed when the plant shut down in May. But the Democrat now is backing a new plan to reopen the plant under a different company, pledging state support and asking for federal funds to save the facility.
Should You Insure Your Pet? Without State Oversight, It's Hard to Say.
BATH, Maine — Danielle Crossen, 33, playfully ruffled the hair on her small, white mixed-breed dog, Wilson, as they played at the South End Park on the banks of the Kennebec River on a recent drizzly summer day. The love between the two was obvious. But does she have pet insurance on him?
Some States Could Tax Forgiven Student Loan Debt
Indiana will apply state income taxes to federally forgiven student loans, joining North Carolina and Mississippi, diminishing the benefit to borrowers who live in those states. A handful of other state revenue agencies are considering doing the same. While President Joe Biden’s order last month forgiving student loan debt explicitly...
Inflation Pushes Minimum Wages Higher in Some States
DENVER — Low-wage workers in more than a dozen states — and many more cities — could get unexpectedly large raises next year, thanks to minimum wage increases that will reflect soaring consumer prices. Denver’s minimum wage, which is indexed to consumer prices in the metro area,...
Ranked Choice Voting Lifts Unexpected Hopeful in Alaska Election
Ranked-choice voting, an increasingly popular elections system across the country, played heavily in the special congressional race that will send Alaska U.S. Rep.-elect Mary Peltola to Washington, D.C., this month. Wednesday night, Peltola, a Democrat, was ahead of Republican candidate Sarah Palin 40.2%-31.2% when the first votes were counted for...
Geothermal Bubbles Up as Another Way to Fight Climate Change
Geothermal power currently provides only a tiny fraction of the nation’s electricity. But as states ramp up their transitions to renewable electricity, some leaders see a big role for geothermal as a stable, renewable power source. Used in the United States since 1960, geothermal plants pipe steam or hot...
Gun Buybacks Are Popular. But Are They Effective?
Two weeks ago, more than 160 gun owners in Richmond, Virginia, turned in 474 firearms in the city’s first-ever gun buyback event. City officials offered Walmart, Amazon and Kroger gift cards in various amounts for different unwanted firearms: $250 for assault-style weapons, $200 for handguns, $150 for rifles and $25 for non-functioning guns. No questions asked.
Librarians and Lawmakers Push for Greater Access to E-Books
Librarians and their legislative allies are pushing publishers of electronic books to lower their prices and relax licensing terms, an effort that could make it easier for millions of library users to borrow the increasingly popular digital versions of books. Supporters say the e-book lending legislation in several states would...
That Hoppy IPA Might Have a Terroir, Just Like Wine
ST. PAUL, Oregon — The first hint of harvest time in one of the nation's major hop-growing regions is obvious: All along the backroads of Oregon's Willamette Valley are trucks overflowing with ropes of bouncy, freshly cut hops dropping their distinctive bright green cones on blacktop warmed by the early September sun.
Court Victories Deliver Cautious Hope for Voters With Disabilities
Editor's note: The story has been updated to say a federal judge limited a state court's decision. Paralyzed from the neck down, downtown Milwaukee resident Martha Chambers has difficulty voting. She can use a mouth stick to mark her ballot and sign her name on an absentee ballot, but she...
