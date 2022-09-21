Read full article on original website
U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder
Sept 16 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird bio's (BLUE.O) gene therapy for the treatment of a rare neurological disorder, the company said late on Friday.
pharmacytimes.com
Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Approved as First Immunotherapy Regimen for Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed that the combination reduced risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Officials with the FDA have approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) plus chemotherapy as the first immunotherapy regimen available for patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). BTC are...
T-Cell Therapy Delays Disease Progression for People With Advanced Melanoma
Personalized treatment for advanced melanoma using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs)—T cells with a proven ability to recognize and fight cancer—reduced the risk of disease progression or death compared with checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy, according to research presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022. “This study shows...
Merck Will Study Lower Dose of Long-Acting Islatravir
Merck plans to start new clinical trials of a lower dose of its experimental antiretroviral islatravir for HIV treatment, which has been on hold due to unexpected safety concerns. But studies of islatravir for monthly pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) will be discontinued, the company announced this week. Islatravir (formerly known as...
contagionlive.com
Merck Initiatives a Phase 3 Program for Islatravir
This will include 3 trials to examine the therapy in different formulations in HIV studies. This week, Merck announced it was beginning a phase 3 program for its HIV therapy, islatravir. This will incorporate 3 trials studying the therapy with the Pifeltro (doravirine). All of the studies will evaluate a...
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
getnews.info
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest Regulatory Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook and Key Companies
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 70+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 70+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
pharmatimes.com
MSD’s pembrolizumab therapy gets NICE approval
1,500 people set to receive new skin cancer treatment that reduces the risk of it returning. An estimated 1,500 people aged 12 years and over with melanoma are set to benefit from MSD’s – known as Merck & Co in the US and Canada – pembrolizumab (Keytruda), which reduces the chance of it returning, following guidance issued by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.
MedCity News
Merck HIV drug trials paused by FDA will resume under modified plan
A Merck HIV drug placed under clinical hold due to safety concerns is now set to resume clinical testing in multiple studies, but at a lower dose and in a more limited scope, the pharmaceutical giant said Tuesday. The FDA paused tests of the Merck antiviral, islatravir, after observations of...
pharmacytimes.com
Revised Clinical Trial Program to Evaluate Daily Oral Islatravir Plus Doravirine Combo for HIV-1
Revised program will analyze the once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir in adults with HIV-1 infection. Merck has announced the initiation of a new phase 3 clinical trial evaluating once-daily oral islatravir for HIV-1 infection. The revised program will analyze the once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir (DOR/ISL).
pharmatimes.com
Novo Nordisk’s icodec therapy delivers positive data
Data shows participants achieved greater treatment satisfaction when switching to icodec. Novo Nordisk has presented new data from the phase 3a ONWARDS 2 trial, demonstrating that 37% of adults with type 2 diabetes treated with once-weekly insulin icodec did not experience severe or clinically significant hypoglycaemia, compared with 27% of those treated with degludec.
healio.com
Adults with type 2 diabetes reach HbA1c target faster with tirzepatide than semaglutide
Adults with type 2 diabetes assigned tirzepatide achieved glycemic targets in a shorter time than those taking 1 mg semaglutide or titrated insulin degludec, according to an analysis of SURPASS-2 and SURPASS-3 data. In findings presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting, tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Eli...
biopharmadive.com
AstraZeneca gives up on Ionis’ RNA drug for heart disease
AstraZeneca will stop clinical studies of a genetic medicine for heart disease following a Phase 2 trial that showed it didn’t lower cholesterol enough to justify further study, the drug’s developer, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, said Friday. Although monthly injections of the drug called AZD8233 reduced low-density lipoprotein, or “bad...
pharmatimes.com
Genetically modified herpes combats advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch in initial phase 1 trial. Researchers have found that RP2 – a modified version of the herpes simplex virus – has showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
healio.com
Top in hem/onc: Cancer moonshot; lung cancer in non-smokers exposed to particulate matter
President Joe Biden recently announced Renee Wegrzyn, PhD, as the inaugural director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. Biden also established the National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative. The two moves are part of his efforts to “reignite” the cancer moonshot initiative started by former President Barack Obama in 2016. It was the top story in hematology/oncology last week.
science.org
A single intravenous injection of cyclosporin A–loaded lipid nanocapsules prevents retinopathy of prematurity
Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) is a retinal disease that threatens the vision of prematurely born infants. Severe visual impairment up to complete blindness is caused by neovascularization and inflammation, progressively destroying the immature retina. ROP primarily affects newborns in middle- and low-income countries with limited access to current standard treatments such as intraocular drug injections and laser- or cryotherapy. To overcome these limitations, we developed a nanotherapeutic that effectively prevents ROP development with one simple intravenous injection. Its lipid nanocapsules transport the antiangiogenic and anti-inflammatory cyclosporin A efficiently into disease-driving retinal pigment epithelium cells. In a mouse model of ROP, a single intravenous injection of the nanotherapeutic prevented ROP and led to normal retinal development by counteracting neovascularization and inflammation. This nanotherapeutic approach has the potential to bring about a change of paradigm in ROP therapy and prevent millions of preterm born infants from developing ROP.
contagionlive.com
Reduced-Dose Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole Effective in Treating Mild to Moderate Pneumocystis jirovecii Pneumonia
Here is a review of using this therapy in this patient population. Pneumocystis jirovecii is a ubiquitous fungus that can cause severe respiratory infection in the immunocompromised host. Patients at risk for Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia (PJP) include those on immunosuppressive therapies or those living with HIV/AIDS, organ transplantation, or hematologic malignancy.1 In areas with a low prevalence of uncontrolled HIV/AIDS, patients with hematologic malignancies constitute the largest group at risk of PJP.2.
