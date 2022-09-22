Read full article on original website
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
This Tree Tunnel in New Jersey is an Epic Fall Destination
From scenic drives to hikes through the woods, there are tons of different ways to take in all the beautiful fall foliage the Garden State has to offer. If you're looking for something completely unique, you're going to want to check out this stunning sculpture park in Mercer County. Keep reading to learn more.
morristowngreen.com
A greener Gramby: Volunteers plant 40 trees in Morristown park
Morristown’s George Gramby Park just got greener. Forty trees were planted Friday, donated by Modern Meadow, a biotechnology company from Nutley. Seventy-five employees volunteered to plant the trees, along with members of the Morristown Shade Tree Commission and workers with The New Jersey Tree Foundation. The park plantings were...
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the State
Although the southern United States will always be the best when it comes to barbeque, New Jersey actually has some pretty legendary BBQ joints–from Cubby's in the north to Henri's in the south. However, there's one absolutely iconic spot you need to know about if you don't already.
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
jcitytimes.com
Early Morning Shooting Reported in Greenville
A man was apparently shot early this morning in Greenville. A radio report indicated that at approximately 3 a.m. a man was shot in the vicinity of Cherry’s Lounge, which is located at 102 Martin Luther King Boulevard. The injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. The Jersey City Times...
Happy solstice to all. We have some special pets to share with you. September 24-25
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The shedding does not stop. Sweeping, brushing, washing, it keeps coming! Not a problem when you think of the love you get in return. It’s worth it. Some breeds with a double coat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Akitas, Samoyeds, and Malamutes, experience “coat blow.” Coat blow is when dogs switch from their winter coats to their summer coats.
Renna Media
Program to feature Union County’s Reign of Terror
The Union County Historical Society is pleased to host Dr. Walter E. Boright for a program entitled “Union County’s Reign of Terror” on Sunday, October 2 at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Avenue, Cranford. As seating is limited, an advance reservation is suggested by emailing the society with the number attending at uncohissoc1@gmail.com.
New Jersey Globe
22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies
The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
morristowngreen.com
Former Morristown Ambulance Squad announces scholarship recipients
From Morristown Emergency Memorial Scholarships Inc.:. The Board of Trustees of Morristown Emergency Memorial Scholarships is pleased to announce a total award of $20,354, to 12 recipients. Morristown Emergency Memorial Scholarships was founded in 2020 following the dissolution of the Morristown Ambulance Squad Inc., which had provided 58 years of...
Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?
My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
This Is The Restaurant With The Absolute Best View In New Jersey
There are so many great restaurant views in New Jersey, but a major publication has chosen one Garden State eatery as the restaurant with the best view in the whole state. When you have a state with amazing ocean views in every single beach town in the state, you know you're going to have restaurants with breathtaking surroundings.
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors
I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
thevillagesun.com
Queen was a load of bull, in graffitist’s view
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | A vandal in Lower Manhattan apparently thinks Queen Elizabeth was not bully good. According to police, on Fri., Sept. 9, around 2:30 a.m., a group of four young people approached the “Charging Bull” statue at Bowling Green, at the corner of Morris Street and Broadway. The queen, 96, had died just hours earlier the previous afternoon.
Wow, You Won’t Believe The Name Of This Coffee Shop Opening In New Jersey
I'll be the first to admit I make an OK cup of coffee. It's not amazing, but it's not bad either, it's cheaper than buying coffee every day and at this point, it works for me. Coffee is an integral part of some people's morning routine, I know it is for me!
Roselle Park's Nicole Kelly Dies, 43
Three years ago, Robert Kelly lost his wife, Frances Kelly. And then, he mourned the loss of his brother. Earlier this month, Robert found himself grieving yet again, this time the loss of his daughter, Nicole Kelly. Nicole, a Roselle Park native, died on Sept. 9, at 43 years. old.
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
As Staten Islanders suffer, efforts to locate ‘boom parties’ in N.J. ‘largely unsuccessful,’ says law enforcement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Elected officials and law enforcement on Staten Island and in Elizabeth, N.J., are working to address the noise from “boom parties” -- where people in New Jersey gather in groups and play music through giant speakers -- that’s impacting the quality of life of residents in both states. But despite best efforts, little has been done.
