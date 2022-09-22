BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the appointment of David Alexander as Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for leading the global strategy and vision for the Everbridge brand, and the go-to-market motions for the Company’s market-leading Critical Event Management (CEM) product suite. David reports to Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer Vernon Irvin. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005272/en/ Everbridge Appoints David Alexander as Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Strategy and Vision for Global Brand and Demand (Photo: Business Wire)

