Everbridge Appoints David Alexander as Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Strategy and Vision for Global Brand and Demand
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the appointment of David Alexander as Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for leading the global strategy and vision for the Everbridge brand, and the go-to-market motions for the Company’s market-leading Critical Event Management (CEM) product suite. David reports to Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer Vernon Irvin. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005272/en/ Everbridge Appoints David Alexander as Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Strategy and Vision for Global Brand and Demand (Photo: Business Wire)
Marsh McLennan Announces John Q. Doyle to Succeed Daniel S. Glaser as President and Chief Executive Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, announced today that John Q. Doyle, 58, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Daniel S. Glaser, 62, will retire from Marsh McLennan at year end following a decade leading the Company through a period of extraordinary growth and change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005439/en/ John Q. Doyle has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Marsh McLennan, effective January 1, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
SpartanNash Welcomes Nicole Zube as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced Nicole Zube as its new Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. Zube joins SpartanNash from Kellogg Company, where she most recently served as Head of HR – U.S. Commercial. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005251/en/ SpartanNash Welcomes Nicole Zube as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
