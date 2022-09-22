Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
44BLITZ Game of the Week Preview - Castle vs. Reitz
The unbeaten Reitz Panthers put their unblemished record on the line against 4-1 Castle in the 44 Blitz Game of the Week. 44 Sports Director Joe Downs has a preview.
14news.com
Gibson Southern football breeds success through passionate community
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Entering the 2022 season, the Gibson Southern football team seemed unsure about how this year’s group would match up with its opponents. After all the Titans were coming off the most impressive season in program history, which resulted in their first-ever state championship. Plus, the team was feeling the loss of several key playmakers, including current Purdue quarterback Brady Allen.
14news.com
‘It’s traumatic’: Mistaken identity affecting everyday life of EVSC coach
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - His own glory days may be behind him, but Brandon Artis stays in shape. After all, he has to keep with up a bunch of teenagers as head track coach at Memorial High School and assistant football coach at North High School. “For me just being...
wevv.com
Castle Band Half-Pot reaches $47,000
The Castle High School Band half-pot reaches $47,000 so far. This is the third year in a row the band has hosted the drawing. Last year the half-pot topped $120,000. Tickets can still be purchased throughout the week at Archie & Clyde's in Newburgh, and this Saturday, September 24, at Castle High School from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Mid 90s Wednesday, upper 40s Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Summer’s final stand pushed temps above 90 for the second day in a row. Heat index values were around 100. The hot air will stay in place for Wednesday, when highs may peg the mid 90s, within reach of the record high of 98 set in 2010. A cold front will usher cooler air into the Tri-State beginning Wednesday night. A few showers and storms will be possible with the frontal passage. Fall begins on Thursday with high temps in the lower 70s. Friday morning will chill into the upper 40s. Mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday with a chance for rain on Sunday. Highs will rise back into the upper 70s to lower 80s, about normal for this time of the year.
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
warricknews.com
Birth log
Collins Monroe, born to Ashley and Benjamin Noffsinger of Lynnville on Sunday, Sept. 11. Adley Rose, born to Whitney and Adam Hooten of Newburgh on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Gideon Marshal, born to Brittnay and Nicholas Riecken of Newburgh on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Lennon Mae, born to Andrea and Marcus Collins...
WTVW
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pentatonix — Featuring Owensboro KY’s Kevin Olusola–Bringing a ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to Rupp Arena
It's beginning to look at lot like...well, yeah, Halloween, but you'd be kidding yourself if you think people aren't already thinking about Christmas. In the same way I begin enjoying Halloween in early September, the biggest Christmas fans are already heavily into the planning stages. There are even streaming services that play nothing but Christmas music year-round. And when I was a kid, we would have already had the Sears Christmas catalogue by now, and I would've been bouncing off the walls. It's nothing new.
Clay Walker Talks About Owensboro Bar-B-Q, a Super 8 Motel and His 2022 Concert Tour
Country music star Clay Walker is coming to Owensboro this weekend and Angel and I had the chance to chat with him about his trip to town. Of course, anyone from Owensboro knows that we lay claim to the title The Bar-B-Q Capital of the World and we'll put our BBQ up against anyone's. Suck it, Memphis. Kansas City who? Well, Clay is from Beaumont, Texas and, when we told him to get ready to try the best BBQ he's ever eaten, he seemed a bit skeptical. See, those Texans think pretty highly of their BBQ too.
hancockclarion.com
Trailer and RV burned to ground Sunday, September 18; Tick Ridge Road
Just South of Hawesville on Tick Ridge Road, an old trailer and RV caught fire and both burned to the ground Sunday morning, September 18 at around 10:00 a.m. No one was living in either of the structures. Justin Edge, the owner of the RV, lives a little over a...
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
OMU outage affected parts of Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) confirmed there was an outage in parts of Owensboro. OMU announced on social media that about 2,050 customers were without power in the northern part of Owensboro. Officials say crews worked to restore power. As of about 1:20 p.m., OMU says power has been restored to those […]
PHOTOS: Water main break floods downtown Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed there is currently a water main break on Bob Jones Way between 6th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near the DoubleTree Hotel.
Jason Aldean Evansville Concert VIP Expirence: The Cutest Couple Contest
If you think you are the cutest couple in the Evansville area, it could score you a VIP Experience at the Jason Aldean concert at the Ford Center!. As you know, Jason Aldean will be bringing his tour to the Ford Center on Thursday, September 29. The multi-award-winning country singer will have special guests Tracy Lawrence and John Morgan coming along with him for this tour date in Evansville.
14news.com
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
14news.com
Ivie Duncan set to be discharged from hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivie Duncan, also known as “Baby Ivie” is set to be discharged from the hospital Thursday, according to her mom. She was back in the hospital last week with health complications. Her mom posted to Facebook saying Ivie got a blood transfusion and an...
Best Small Town in Indiana for a Weekend Getaway
Indiana is a state that's full of surprises. From white sand beaches to German villages and some of the most charming small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Indiana has tons of options.
wamwamfm.com
Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping Retiring Auction
A longtime Loogootee businessman is retiring after years of service to the area. Mark Arvin at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping is retiring and the business will auction off all the remaining items and land this Saturday on Hwy 231 in Loogootee beginning at 9:30 am. All 22 acres on three tracts, all remaining inventory, and other items will be up for grabs. Jay Yagle will be serving as the auctioneer. The auction will begin at 9:30am Saturday morning on site at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and landscaping in Loogootee.
Comments / 0