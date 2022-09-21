GREENVILLE, South Carolina – The UNCW women's golf team closed out the Lady Paladin Invitational in eighth place on Sunday at the Furman Golf Course. Host Furman captured the team title by three strokes over Old Dominion. North Florida's Christin Eisenbeiss won the individual crown with a four-under-par 68 score in the third round.

