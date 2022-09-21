Read full article on original website
Related
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Swept By CAA Rival Charleston
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Anna Smith's match-high 14 kills lifted the College of Charleston to a 3-0 (25-18, 25-23,25-15) sweep of UNCW on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball action at Hanover Hall. The Cougars upped their record to 7-8 overall and 2-0 in conference play with the weekend sweep...
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Conclude Lady Paladin Invitational
GREENVILLE, South Carolina – The UNCW women's golf team closed out the Lady Paladin Invitational in eighth place on Sunday at the Furman Golf Course. Host Furman captured the team title by three strokes over Old Dominion. North Florida's Christin Eisenbeiss won the individual crown with a four-under-par 68 score in the third round.
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Falls In Four To Charleston
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Emma Falk paced the College of Charleston with nine kills and a .600 hitting average as the Cougars won their Colonial Athletic Association opener on Saturday over UNCW, 3-1 (23-25,25-18,25-19,25-18), at Hanover Hall. The Cougars improved to 6-8 with the road win while the Seahawks, who...
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Extend Unbeaten Streak To Six Games
NEWARK, Delaware – The UNCW men's soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to six games with a 2-2 draw at Delaware in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday afternoon at Grant Stadium. The Seahawks moved to 3-1-4 overall with a 2-0-2 mark in CAA play. The Blue Hens stand...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uncwsports.com
Women's Tennis Team Opens Fall Season
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina –The UNCW women's tennis team fashioned a 6-2 record in singles and 5-3 in doubles on the opening day of the Emily McNall Classic on Saturday at the Asheville Racquet Club. The Seahawks and host UNC Asheville are joined by Presbyterian, St. Thomas and Wofford in...
uncwsports.com
Swimming & Diving Split Season Opening Meet With Army
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Freshman Maura Schoppa earned event wins in the 100 and 200 Freestyle events as UNCW edged Army West Point on the women's side of a dual meet on Saturday at the David B. Allen Natatorium. Army gained a split of the meet with a win on the men's side.
uncwsports.com
Brinker, Levy Pace Seahawks At Furman
GREENVILLE, South Carolina – UNCW's Malu Brinker and Victoria Levy hold a share of ninth place following the second round of the Lady Paladin Invitational on Saturday at the Furman Golf Course. The Seahawks (294-292=586) remain in fourth place in the 18-team field, just four strokes behind host Furman...
uncwsports.com
Dragons Edge Seahawks On Late Goal
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Drexel's Casey Touey scored the game-winning goal with 71 seconds remaining to hand UNCW a 3-2 setback in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action on Sunday afternoon at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The Dragons, 7-0-3 (2-0 CAA), ran their unbeaten streak to 10 games. The Seahawks,...
RELATED PEOPLE
uncwsports.com
Women's Tennis Team Makes Fall Debut
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's tennis team makes its fall debut this weekend with an appearance in the Emily McNall Classic hosted by UNC Asheville at the Asheville Racquet Club. The Seahawks and host Bulldogs will be joined by Presbyterian, St. Thomas and Wofford in the two-day...
uncwsports.com
Men's Golf Preview: at J.T. Poston Invitational
CASHIERS, N.C. – The UNCW men's golf team returns to the Country Club of Sapphire Valley this week when it competes in the J.T. Poston Invitational beginning on Monday with 36 holes. The Seahawks will stay with the same lineup of Walker Isley, Patrick Sparks, Gray Mitchum, Sander Akeren...
Comments / 0