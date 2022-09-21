Read full article on original website
Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt early Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Montgomery County. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 at the 185-mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 20-year-old Jorge M. Asher, of Clark, Missouri, rolled over after The post Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One person trapped when dump truck rolls over at Columbia job site
A dump truck overturned at a job site in west Columbia on Thursday, trapping the driver inside until rescuers arrived at the scene. The post One person trapped when dump truck rolls over at Columbia job site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a head-on crash in Pulaski County. The crash happened on Highway AB near S. Bend Road just before 5:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey hit a car head-on after the The post Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Saturday events ramp up in Laclede County
Tomorrow will be a full day of activities in Lebanon and Laclede County. Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard says ladies can start the day early with free fishing at Bennett Spring State Park…. My Ozarks Online · PB09232205RUPARD. Saturday will also include the Phillipsburg Fall Festival from 10 to...
High speed chase and arrest
A man from Belton is facing multiple charges in Camden County after attempting to elude arrest by fleeing on his motorcycle. According to the report filed by a Camden County Deputy, he attempted to pull over a motorcycle for speeding on Osage Beach Parkway. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Jason Ryan Keith, took off traveling at speeds up to 100 miles per hour, traveling through Kaiser and Brumley into the City of Iberia. When the bike came to a stop on a private drive on Brays Mill Road, the deputy’s vehicle hit the back tire, causing the bike to fall over. Keith and his passenger jumped off the bike and were taken into custody. During the investigation, Keith was found to have warrants for his arrest. A search of items on the two resulted in the seizure of a bag that contained cocaine. Keith is charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest by fleeing, speeding, failure to register a vehicle, and driving while revoked. His next day in court in Camden County is set for October 31st.
Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
Lebanon Couple Injured In Pulaski County Accident
Two Lebanon residents suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 5:18 Tuesday afternoon on Highway A.B. west of South Bend Road in Pulaski County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey of Laquey crossed the center of the roadway and struck a car driven by 75-year-old Dale H. Lachance of Lebanon. Lachance suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. A passenger in his vehicle, 72-year-old Nancy Lachance, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. Stacey also suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy, Lebanon. All involved were wearing safety devices.
Illinois Man In Miller County Jail Facing Kidnapping Charges
An Illinois man is in custody in the Miller County Jail on charges of kidnapping and assault after allegedly trying to abduct a woman from a convenience store parking lot in Lake Ozark last Friday. Authorities believe that 46-year-old Ryan Gaddy of Granite City, Illinois attempted to force a woman...
Judge Sentences Norman To 30 Years On 2nd Degree Murder Charge
A Laclede County man appeared before 26th Circuit Judge Aaron Koeppen yesterday. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the death of his boss in November of 2020. Laclede County deputies arrested 31-year-old Shane Patrick Norman, of Eldridge, in March of 2021 for the...
Take care when driving in Amish, Mennonite communities
COLUMBIA, Mo. – A weekend drive through Amish and Mennonite communities provides a pleasant glimpse of simpler times in rural areas. But don’t let that drive turn into a tragedy, says University of Missouri Extension health and safety specialist Karen Funkenbusch. These communities with horse-drawn buggies call for...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of woman from Linn Creek
A Linn Creek woman is facing charges in Camden County after she was pulled over on Wednesday. 23-year-old Lisa Ledford was pulled over by a Camden County Deputy for having an expired license plate in the early morning hours Wednesday, near Highway 54 and Illinois Street. When speaking to the Deputy, Ledford allegedly admitted to having smoked marijuana, and that she had a drink, before driving. When the officer searched her car he seized what appeared to be a pipe for smoking marijuana, a clear bag with a crystal substance, another smoking pipe, and a bag that contained a small amount of marijuana. According to the report filed with the courts, Ledford was in possession of dangerous, mind-altering controlled substances, and was operating a vehicle while impaired. She is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and driving while under the influence.
Hanks Charged with Murder
(Washington County, MO) A man from the Sullivan area, 56 year old William Dean Hanks, is facing charges of first degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Hanks is alleged to have shot and killed his nephew, 38 year old Randall J. Hanks, during an argument that took place Sunday at a residence in Washington County, on Pipeline Road, between Potosi and Sullivan. Hanks was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond. His next court appearance is for a bond reduction hearing scheduled September 27th in Washington County Court.
BREAKING NEWS; Owners Of Mexico And Fulton Hospitals Granted Extension By State
In some breaking news this afternoon 939 The Eagle has confirmed that Platinum Health the owner of the shuttered hospitals in Mexico and Fulton has been granted approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to a request to extend temporary suspension of their hospital license. CEO of...
Man accused of abducting, killing son skips out on bond
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Rocky Mount man accused of abducting his two sons from their mother in Nebraska and killing one of them in a car wreck was re-arrested Tuesday after skipping out on his bond and failing to appear in court. According to court documents, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin...
105 Troutdale Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037
This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to secure the iconic LAKE CULTURED MARBLE - the Lake Area's premier manufacturer of quality marble for over 31 years! Offering approximately 20,000 square feet building in Gravois Mills with large showroom to display products, small office, 1 bathroom and lots of storage area. This property comes with all of the molds and equipment. Some employees with years of experience may want to stay on. Business, equipment and real estate are all yours. Be quick - this is priced to sell!
Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Local law enforcement experts are echoing the FBI's recent warning about 'swatting.' Last week, the FBI warned of the trend as several schools in Missouri received threats. Swatting can come in a few different forms, but the FBI offices in Kansas City and St. Louis are seeing people calling in active shooter The post Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
BBQ, Burgers and Bowling for kids
Each year agencies with the Shop with a Cop program take Laclede County children shopping for Christmas. In order to take the children shopping, the group holds fundraiser and they ask for private donations. This year Shop with a Cop will be receiving money from the Butts, Brews and Barbecue which is being held at 3pm tomorrow(sat). Detective Kacie Springer with the Lebanon Police Department says 13 teams will be in the cookoff…
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES
THE YELLOWJACKETS IMPROVED TO 5-0 ON THE SEASON WITH ANOTHER OZARK CONFERENCE VICTORY…THE GROUND GAME PRODUCED 428 YARDS AND THE PASSING GAME 134 YARDS…COACH WILL CHRISTIAN ON THE LEBANON PERFORMANCE…. LEBANON WILL HOST GLENDALE NEXT FRIDAY AT 7:00 WHILE WAYNESVILLE ENTERTAINS HILLCREST…. ALSO:. CAMDENTON 31 WEST PLAINS...
