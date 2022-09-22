Read full article on original website
Reality TV Star Details Nasty Jaw Injury After First MMA Fight
Married At First Sight star Mikey Pembroke had to undergo emergency surgery following his first MMA fight and victory last weekend. The 31-year-old Pembroke, of MAFS fame, defeated his opponent at an Alta / Wake Your Warrior event. Wake Your Warrior was previously known as Wimp 2 Warrior, a 20-week program that transforms ordinary people into MMA fighters.
