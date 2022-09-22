Read full article on original website
MLB
Here are 4 goals for the Phils' last road trip
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies plan to pop champagne bottles somewhere during their upcoming 10-game road trip through Chicago, Washington and Houston. But besides a party celebrating...
MLB
Ahead of Draft, few saw Pujols' potential
In the 1999 MLB Draft Josh Hamilton went first to the Rays, Josh Beckett went second to the Marlins, and 399 other players were selected before the Cardinals finally took a chance on Albert Pujols, with the 18th pick of the 13th round. "It's a chip on my shoulder that...
MLB
'Very proud': Beltré in front row to witness Pujols' feat
LOS ANGELES -- When Adrián Beltré saw the Cardinals were going to be in Los Angeles to play the Dodgers, he called Albert Pujols and told him he would be in attendance at Dodger Stadium all three nights. Beltré told Pujols he was expecting to watch history.
MLB
Tovar tallies 2 quick hits, makes history in MLB debut
DENVER -- The Coors Field crowd welcomed Ezequiel Tovar in his first at-bat in the second inning on Friday night with full volume and hope, as if the Rockies’ future at shortstop depended on the club's No. 2-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Tovar kept them clapping with a single on the first pitch he saw off Padres starter Sean Manaea.
MLB
These are the 11 best swan songs in AL/NL history
Every player wants to retire while he’s still near the peak of his craft, but the reality is that not many have enjoyed that fate. Countless stars have held on past that point, only to see their footspeed, hand-eye coordination and preternatural talent diminish ever so slightly. That’s what...
MLB
In Giants debut, Miller delivers clutch relief outing
PHOENIX -- Nearly a full year had passed since Shelby Miller had taken a big league mound. It had been even longer (1,541 days, to be exact) since the right-hander had stepped on this particular hill -- the one at Chase Field, the site of some of his toughest moments in the Majors.
MLB
No way! He predicted exact date of Pujols' 700th
MLB Network's Greg Amsinger just might be able to see the future. Coming into the season, Albert Pujols was 21 home runs short of reaching the 700 milestone. It would have been bold to bet on a 42-year-old to hit that many big flies when he wasn't even guaranteed a starting spot with the Cardinals this season.
MLB
Alcántara's error looms large in D-backs' loss
PHOENIX -- These are the types of games that keep Torey Lovullo up at night. The D-backs manager doesn't like to lose, period, but losing games because of sloppy defense … that takes it to a different level. "We talk about winning the inch," Lovullo said. "We talk about...
MLB
Garcia's monster homer turns heads as A's look to the future
OAKLAND -- Having already set a franchise record with 12 first basemen used this season, it’s clear the A’s have yet to find a long-term solution at the position. That’s what makes this final stretch of games so critical for rookie Dermis Garcia. Over the past month,...
MLB
This guy is an 'expert' ... in giving up homers to Albert Pujols
Ryan Dempster saw it all as a pitcher over his 16 Major League seasons. He played for five teams (the Marlins, Reds, Cubs, Rangers and Red Sox) and faced some of the game’s greatest hitters. Few, however, gave him more trouble than Albert Pujols. He’s not alone in that...
MLB
Guardians rally, shrink magic number to 3
ARLINGTON -- The Guardians are closing in on the American League Central title. With a come-from-behind 6-3 win over the Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field -- paired with a White Sox loss to the Tigers -- Cleveland trimmed its magic number to three. And it was all thanks...
MLB
Pujols, 'for the fans,' not upset fan kept HR No. 700 ball
With Albert Pujols and Aaron Judge both barreling toward historic home runs, there’s been plenty of discourse surrounding what the proper restitution is for returning a historic baseball. • Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club. In fact, September has already featured two examples of fans...
MLB
Castellanos, Phils agree no rehab assignment is best course
PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Castellanos will not go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Phillies, which the club is hoping will happen sometime during next week’s series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Interim manager Rob Thomson had previously mentioned it was possible that Castellanos could decline a rehab...
MLB
Rizzo part of big day for playoff-hungry Yanks
NEW YORK -- More than 47,000 fans came to Yankee Stadium Saturday hoping to witness Aaron Judge make history. Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game, but Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera all went deep in a 7-5 win over the Red Sox, as the Yankees received contributions from some players who could be keys to their success come October.
MLB
Phils see versions of Harper, Domínguez needed for final push
PHILADELPHIA -- It's not always easy to maintain perspective this time of year -- especially when it comes to a Phillies team pushing for its first postseason appearance since 2011. That task became even more difficult following an ugly performance like the one the Phils turned in Saturday afternoon in...
MLB
Wright's 20th 'W' puts his name among Braves greats
PHILADELPHIA -- It seemed fitting for Kyle Wright to secure his first 20-win season upon the same mound where he made his first career start. As the Braves right-hander etched this milestone win in a 6-3 victory over the Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, he showed how far he has come.
MLB
Pujols first Latino to reach 700 HRs
In hitting his 699th and 700th home runs at Dodger Stadium on Friday night, Albert Pujols became the fourth player in the 700-homer club, joining Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron and Babe Ruth. That also makes Pujols the first Latino player to reach the mark -- doing so during Hispanic Heritage...
MLB
LA bats perk up behind Kershaw for win No. 105
LOS ANGELES -- Outside of a couple of late rallies, it hasn’t been a week the Dodgers have come to expect. Los Angeles dropped two against Arizona, but it could’ve easily been worse if the bats didn’t come to life late in two games. That shaky performance carried over into a disappointing shutout loss to the Cardinals on Friday night.
MLB
Padres slay Coors Field demons to climb in WC race
DENVER -- Fitting, perhaps, that the Padres’ final road trip of the 2022 regular season offered this test. Here, of all places. A three-game series against the last-place Rockies at Coors Field -- and all of the baggage that comes along with a Padres trip to Colorado. Those trips...
MLB
Bryant done for '22: 'Totally excited for next year'
DENVER -- Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant acknowledged Saturday that returning from a right foot injury for a few late-season games is not "in the cards." The first season of a seven-year, $182 million contract saw Bryant, 30, appear in just 42 games, with a back injury costing him much of the first half. Then came the combination of plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his right foot after the All-Star break. Bryant last played on July 31. He finished with a .306 batting average, five home runs (all on the road) and 14 RBIs.
