Social Security update: Regular benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out today for millions
Select Social Security recipients can expect their regular monthly payment, worth an average of $1,547, today.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Google now allows you to remove your personal information from its search results
We deserve control over our personal information.
Everest Business Funding Shares Helpful Tips on Collecting Customer Feedback Through Email
As the familiar phrase goes, "The customer is always right." And if this is true, then how do businesses use that insight to their advantage?. Customer feedback provides organizations with valuable insight and can help shape a brand to best cater to a target audience, which ultimately will help a business grow and thrive. Email lists are an effective way to connect directly with consumers and gather opinions on products and services.
Scammers are using stolen credit card data to set up fake websites that charge a small monthly fee that you may never notice. Here's how to protect yourself.
Researchers say companies like Amazon Web Services, Visa, Mastercard, and GoDaddy are allegedly unknowing participants in a massive credit card scheme.
Amazon, Google Hear Consumers, Crank Up Volume of Voice Commerce Touchpoints
The chorus supporting expansion of voice commerce and smart home applications has gotten considerably louder in 2022 as Amazon specifically brings Alexa deeper into connecting consumers with sellers via an ongoing introduction of new tools and capabilities. At its annual Amazon Accelerate conference for independent sellers on the platform on...
IFLScience
Google's New Tool Makes It Easier To Remove Your Info From Searches
Google is rolling out a new tool that will make it easier to remove your contact details and other personal information from its searches. Known as the “Results about you” tool, it was first announced by the tech giant back in May and is now reportedly starting to go live for some users, according to a report by 9to5Google.
Grocery Subscription Engagement Rose 8% in Q2
As consumers grow increasingly comfortable using eCommerce channels to get their food needs met, online grocery subscriptions are on the rise. Research from PYMNTS’ new study “How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation,” which draws from surveys of census-balanced panels of more than 15,000 consumers across 11 key economies, finds that usage of grocery subscription services jumped 8% between Q1 2022 and Q2 2022.
Missing package? Issue with your account? Here's how to contact Amazon.
Though Amazon is known for efficiency and speed, there may be a few snags along the way like with any online delivery service. Maybe your package didn’t arrive or Amazon sent you the wrong items. Maybe you need help changing the address your package is shipping to or there is a problem with your account.
