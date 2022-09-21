ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg teen arrested on aggravated assault charges

A Vicksburg teenager is facing aggravated assault charges after he reportedly fired a weapon and shot another in the leg. Vicksburg Police Department reports that on Sunday, Sep. 18, at 5:18 p.m., officers took a report of a shooting that occurred on Grove Street. The juvenile victim stated a passenger...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two brothers found guilty for 2019 Ridgewood Road homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two brothers were found guilty in connection to a Jackson homicide that happened in August 2019. After a four day trial, Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were found guilty of first-degree murder and a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors said Thomas and Terry killed 29-year-old Earnest Myers after a dispute at a grocery […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg woman faces assault charges after victim suffers injuries

A Vicksburg woman faces assault charges after an incident left one with injuries. Vicksburg Police Department states that Jennifer Linear, 31, of Vicksburg was arrested Wednesday, Sep. 21, for an assault that occurred at the Asam Motel, 4041 Washington Street, on Tuesday, Sep. 20. The female victim suffered a head...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD investigating several recent thefts, burglaries

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating several crimes which have taken place recently involving burglaries and thefts relating to automobiles. On Friday, Sep. 16, at 2:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to an address in the 2900 block of Oak Street in reference to an auto burglary. The victim stated someone entered a 2016 Nissan Altima and stole approximately sixty dollars in change from the center console. The vehicle had not been locked.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Inmates start fire in Warren County jail

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, inmates in the Warren County Jail reportedly started a fire. According to Sheriff Martin Pace, “Inmates set a piece of a mattress on fire.” Guards at the jail discovered the fire and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. “Inmates were moved to another zone,” reported Sheriff Pace.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments. When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her...
YAZOO CITY, MS
Person
Liam Walker
vicksburgnews.com

15-year-old Claiborne County shooting victim identified

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in Monday morning’s shooting as 15-year-old Jeremiah Howard, Jr. At around 1 a.m. on Monday, Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting on Highway 18. An incident at the Citgo, located at the intersection of Highway 61...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Man indicted in Warren County on arson charge and five counts of aggravated assault

A man in Warren County has been indicted on one count of arson and five counts of aggravated assault-extreme indifference. Marquis Eastman has been accused of setting fire to a home on Bowmar Avenue on Nov. 5, 2021, that was occupied by five individuals at the time. The aggravated assault charges are for each individual who was in the home at the time of the fire.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member

A Mississippi teen, free on $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun at a member of his family. Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, who was 15 on Oct. 26, 2021, when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., was charged with aggravated assault in a Jackson courtroom this morning. It is unclear at this time whether the family member was struck by the bullet.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Gofundme campaign established for Jeremiah Howard, Jr.

A gofundme campaign has been set up by the family of 15-year-old Jeremiah “Scooby” Howard, Jr. to help cover funeral expenses. “The family is struggling to find the resources to cover his funeral expenses. Therefore, we’re appealing to you for any contribution you can make. No amount is too small. Thanks in advance for your prayers, love, and support as we prepare to lay Scooby to rest.”
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate several shootings in day's span

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police responded to several shootings in the past 24 hours, including one that was fatal. A teenager who had been shot twice while lying in bed at a home on Myers Avenue was found by his grandmother. Police said officers were called hours earlier to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
JACKSON, MS
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Two in custody after person shot in Madison Co. subdivision

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Madison County subdivision on Tuesday. According to officials, police received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a subject being shot on Harvey Circle in the Harvey Crossing subdivision. The victim was taken to...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man shot waiting on food outside Jackson Waffle House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Waffle House on Highway 18 in south Jackson. It happened around 4 a.m. JPD says a man was shot in both legs as he slept waiting on his food outside the restaurant. He is in...
JACKSON, MS

