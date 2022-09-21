Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg teen arrested on aggravated assault charges
A Vicksburg teenager is facing aggravated assault charges after he reportedly fired a weapon and shot another in the leg. Vicksburg Police Department reports that on Sunday, Sep. 18, at 5:18 p.m., officers took a report of a shooting that occurred on Grove Street. The juvenile victim stated a passenger...
Two brothers found guilty for 2019 Ridgewood Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two brothers were found guilty in connection to a Jackson homicide that happened in August 2019. After a four day trial, Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were found guilty of first-degree murder and a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors said Thomas and Terry killed 29-year-old Earnest Myers after a dispute at a grocery […]
Mississippi man arrested after witnesses see man drag dog on leash tied to his truck
A Mississippi man has been arrested for animal cruelty after witnesses reported seeing him drag a dog from a leash tied to his truck. The website Dark Horse Press reports that Crystal Springs Police have arrested Daniel Berthelette in connection with an incident that happened on Sept. 14. Witnesses report...
WLBT
Brothers who shot man after argument at Jackson grocery store found guilty of murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two brothers have been found guilty of murder after shooting a man in the neck following a fight at a Jackson grocery store in 2019. After a four-day jury trial at the Circuit Court of Hinds County, Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were found guilty of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg woman faces assault charges after victim suffers injuries
A Vicksburg woman faces assault charges after an incident left one with injuries. Vicksburg Police Department states that Jennifer Linear, 31, of Vicksburg was arrested Wednesday, Sep. 21, for an assault that occurred at the Asam Motel, 4041 Washington Street, on Tuesday, Sep. 20. The female victim suffered a head...
vicksburgnews.com
VPD investigating several recent thefts, burglaries
The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating several crimes which have taken place recently involving burglaries and thefts relating to automobiles. On Friday, Sep. 16, at 2:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to an address in the 2900 block of Oak Street in reference to an auto burglary. The victim stated someone entered a 2016 Nissan Altima and stole approximately sixty dollars in change from the center console. The vehicle had not been locked.
vicksburgnews.com
Inmates start fire in Warren County jail
Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, inmates in the Warren County Jail reportedly started a fire. According to Sheriff Martin Pace, “Inmates set a piece of a mattress on fire.” Guards at the jail discovered the fire and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. “Inmates were moved to another zone,” reported Sheriff Pace.
WLBT
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments. When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her...
WLBT
Some Jackson residents alarmed and concerned with recent uptick in gun violence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 94. That’s how many people have been killed in the Capital City this year, according to our numbers. The latest homicide victim being an 18-year-old who was found shot to death by his grandmother Tuesday morning. Many residents describe the crimes as being sad and...
actionnews5.com
Victim of alleged rapist, killer breaks silence on assault, lawsuit against City of Memphis
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WMC) - The woman suing the City of Memphis, arguing her rape was not properly investigated, spoke out about the lawsuit and the day of her assault. The man indicted for the rape of Alicia Franklin is the same man accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher.
vicksburgnews.com
15-year-old Claiborne County shooting victim identified
Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in Monday morning’s shooting as 15-year-old Jeremiah Howard, Jr. At around 1 a.m. on Monday, Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting on Highway 18. An incident at the Citgo, located at the intersection of Highway 61...
vicksburgnews.com
Man indicted in Warren County on arson charge and five counts of aggravated assault
A man in Warren County has been indicted on one count of arson and five counts of aggravated assault-extreme indifference. Marquis Eastman has been accused of setting fire to a home on Bowmar Avenue on Nov. 5, 2021, that was occupied by five individuals at the time. The aggravated assault charges are for each individual who was in the home at the time of the fire.
Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member
A Mississippi teen, free on $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun at a member of his family. Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, who was 15 on Oct. 26, 2021, when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., was charged with aggravated assault in a Jackson courtroom this morning. It is unclear at this time whether the family member was struck by the bullet.
Mississippi teen found shot to death in his bed, officials report
Mississippi police are investigating after a grandmother found her 17-year-old grandson lying dead in his bed. The teen was shot and killed when was struck by a bullet that was fired into the house from the outside. LaGavin Jenkins Jr. was found dead in his bedroom on Myer Avenue in...
vicksburgnews.com
Gofundme campaign established for Jeremiah Howard, Jr.
A gofundme campaign has been set up by the family of 15-year-old Jeremiah “Scooby” Howard, Jr. to help cover funeral expenses. “The family is struggling to find the resources to cover his funeral expenses. Therefore, we’re appealing to you for any contribution you can make. No amount is too small. Thanks in advance for your prayers, love, and support as we prepare to lay Scooby to rest.”
WAPT
Jackson police investigate several shootings in day's span
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police responded to several shootings in the past 24 hours, including one that was fatal. A teenager who had been shot twice while lying in bed at a home on Myers Avenue was found by his grandmother. Police said officers were called hours earlier to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
WLBT
Customers accuse Richland gun shop owner of damaging guns, so they’re unsafe
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers of 144 Tactical, a gun shop in Richland, are accusing the owner of damaging their guns — and in one case, to the point where firing the weapon could be harmful. “They don’t need to just be touching anybody’s guns, or they don’t know...
Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
WLBT
Two in custody after person shot in Madison Co. subdivision
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Madison County subdivision on Tuesday. According to officials, police received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a subject being shot on Harvey Circle in the Harvey Crossing subdivision. The victim was taken to...
WLBT
Man shot waiting on food outside Jackson Waffle House
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Waffle House on Highway 18 in south Jackson. It happened around 4 a.m. JPD says a man was shot in both legs as he slept waiting on his food outside the restaurant. He is in...
