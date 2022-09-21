A man in Warren County has been indicted on one count of arson and five counts of aggravated assault-extreme indifference. Marquis Eastman has been accused of setting fire to a home on Bowmar Avenue on Nov. 5, 2021, that was occupied by five individuals at the time. The aggravated assault charges are for each individual who was in the home at the time of the fire.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO