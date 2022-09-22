Read full article on original website
McKnight's
Study seeks to shed light on COVID-19’s impact on the brain
A global consortium of researchers is seeking to uncover the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the brain to assess whether it can lead to cognitive impairments later in life such as Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia disorders. Funded in part by the Alzheimer’s Association, the study is...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
McKnight's
Risk of blood clots remains almost a year after COVID-19
A large, new study published by the American Heart Association reveals the threat of blood clots leading to life-threatening strokes, heart attacks and pulmonary embolism can linger for nearly a year after contracting COVID-19. Researchers examined the electronic health records of 48 million unvaccinated adults from the first wave of...
McKnight's
Emotional exhaustion rose during pandemic: study
Burnout and stress have been common problems in the healthcare industry for many years, but emotional exhaustion among healthcare workers, and nurses in particular, increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, new research has found. A new study, Emotional Exhaustion Among U.S. Health Care Workers Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic,...
McKnight's
Transcendental meditation reduces healthcare workers’ stress
In the high-stress field of healthcare, with high burnout rates, relief may be in sight. A recent study published in the JAMA Network reveals healthcare professionals who practiced transcendental meditation (TM) for three months experienced significant reductions in chronic stress, insomnia, anxiety and emotional exhaustion. Chronic workplace stress is the...
McKnight's
House report attacks, nursing homes fight back over allegations of deficient staffing, care and safe practices as pandemic hit
Congressional investigators pinned for-profit skilled nursing operators into a corner Wednesday, releasing a scathing report describing “dire” conditions caused by alleged lack of preparation and mismanagement in the first three months of the pandemic. But providers — especially the five large chains singled out for criticism — were...
McKnight's
Clinical briefs for Friday, Sept. 23
HHS reveals new strategy to support family caregivers … T cells could help kill cancer in older adults … ALS drug shows clinical benefit in new data analysis… Interferon treatment may reduce severe COVID in older patients .. Institute to lead global effort to map the human brain.
McKnight's
NIH: Two drugs most effective in treating type 2 diabetes
Two popular drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes outperformed other medications in managing glucose levels and keeping people healthy, according to new research funded by the National Institutes of Health. In a large clinical trial, the NIH found that glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved...
McKnight's
Heated COVID-19 nursing home hearing elicits appeals for employee investment, more immigrant workers
Halfway through Wednesday’s nearly-two-hour-long hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL) recounted the COVID-19-related deaths of family members in a nursing home in Pennsylvania and noted the plight of the staff there. “The staff there were doing the best they could under...
