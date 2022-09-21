ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Person Who Dorit Kemsley Just Declared Her “BFF”

The RHOBH cast member’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, shared a sweet Instagram photo of the tight twosome. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are already well acquainted with Dorit Kemsley’s immediate family, but her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, just reintroduced another member of his wife’s crew: her little sister, Debbie. And in case you were wondering, no, there doesn’t seem to be any sibling rivalry between the two women.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna: I’ve been ‘threatened’ ahead of the ‘RHOBH’ reunion

Lisa Rinna isn’t holding back. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is planning to speak her “truth” at the show’s reunion — and she isn’t afraid of ruffling some feathers. “I have been ‘threatened’ for the past 4 months by ‘people’ basically trying to scare me, trying to ruin my credibility, trying to call me a liar, creating things that aren’t true and don’t exist, but guess what? Today we’re going to sit down and we are going to talk about it all,” the former model, 59, wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday. She continued, “I will tell my...
Nicki Minaj slams ‘bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais: ‘I see why that white man left you’

Yikes. Nicki Minaj dragged Garcelle Beauvais in an expletive-filled rant during Monday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon. “This lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,’” the rapper said, referencing how Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax received hateful comments via Instagram last month. “Bitch, if you can’t … stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, bitch.” Minaj, 39, appears to be feuding with the Bravo star over an old interview Beauvais, 55, conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape. Minaj and Petty, 44,...
Bankruptcy Shocker! 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi & His ‘Cohorts’ Accused Of Stealing $14 Million+ From Clients

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi has been hit with shocking new allegations as part of his now-closed law firm’s Chapter 7, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee presiding over the bankruptcy of Girardi’s firm Girardi Keese has filed a new lawsuit as part of her investigation into his finances. The new case was brought against two litigation lenders who worked with Girardi and his firm. The trustee said the companies claim to be owed $15 million dollars, but she will be fighting the request. The lawsuit contained new...
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife

Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Estranged Husband Gave Mistress $300K in Firm Funds, Report Says

Tom Girardi, the embattled lawyer and estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Erika Jayne, gave $300,000 to a Los Angeles judge with whom he was having an affair so the woman could purchase ocean-front property in 2015, according to court records obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Girardi, 83, allegedly drew the money not from his personal account, but from a trust account holding funds won by his law firm for cancer victims and the residents of a polluted California community. Many of the victims still allege they “never got a dime” of the money they were owed, according to one person who spoke to the Times. An attorney for Girardi’s former paramour, Tricia Bigelow, who retired last year, told the Times that the wire “was NOT marked as coming from a [Girardi Keese] trust account.” Jayne reacted with shock to the news on Wednesday. “Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop,” she wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying a screenshot of the Times’ story.
