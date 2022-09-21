Read full article on original website
Meet the Person Who Dorit Kemsley Just Declared Her “BFF”
The RHOBH cast member’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, shared a sweet Instagram photo of the tight twosome. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are already well acquainted with Dorit Kemsley’s immediate family, but her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, just reintroduced another member of his wife’s crew: her little sister, Debbie. And in case you were wondering, no, there doesn’t seem to be any sibling rivalry between the two women.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna May Have Just Made Her Most Shocking Claim Yet as Crystal Kung Minkoff Alludes Some of the Cast Has Already Been Fired
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Rinna’s social media sparked rumors that she was not returning for season 13.
Kathy Hilton Calls Out 'F---ing Disgusting' Lisa Rinna, Has 'Meltdown' Over Sister Kyle Richards on RHOBH
The drama involves Kendall Jenner ... and allegedly left Kathy spewing serious "hatred" toward her sister. Kathy Hilton reached a breaking point on Wednesday's new hour of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... and a battle of tequila is at the root of the drama. The tensions have been slowly...
Lisa Rinna: I’ve been ‘threatened’ ahead of the ‘RHOBH’ reunion
Lisa Rinna isn’t holding back. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is planning to speak her “truth” at the show’s reunion — and she isn’t afraid of ruffling some feathers. “I have been ‘threatened’ for the past 4 months by ‘people’ basically trying to scare me, trying to ruin my credibility, trying to call me a liar, creating things that aren’t true and don’t exist, but guess what? Today we’re going to sit down and we are going to talk about it all,” the former model, 59, wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday. She continued, “I will tell my...
Nicki Minaj slams ‘bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais: ‘I see why that white man left you’
Yikes. Nicki Minaj dragged Garcelle Beauvais in an expletive-filled rant during Monday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon. “This lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,’” the rapper said, referencing how Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax received hateful comments via Instagram last month. “Bitch, if you can’t … stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, bitch.” Minaj, 39, appears to be feuding with the Bravo star over an old interview Beauvais, 55, conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape. Minaj and Petty, 44,...
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
You Might Be Surprised By ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem’s Net Worth: How She Makes Money
Making bank? Angela Deem has become one of the most loved and most hated cast members on 90 Day Fiancé, though she makes money outside of her work on reality TV. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes money and more. What Is Angela Deem’s...
Bankruptcy Shocker! 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi & His ‘Cohorts’ Accused Of Stealing $14 Million+ From Clients
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi has been hit with shocking new allegations as part of his now-closed law firm’s Chapter 7, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee presiding over the bankruptcy of Girardi’s firm Girardi Keese has filed a new lawsuit as part of her investigation into his finances. The new case was brought against two litigation lenders who worked with Girardi and his firm. The trustee said the companies claim to be owed $15 million dollars, but she will be fighting the request. The lawsuit contained new...
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout
Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife
Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Does ‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Have a New Girlfriend Amid Divorce From Chantel Everett?
Over it? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno may be in the midst of a divorce, but is the Dominican Republic native already dating again? Keep reading to find out everything we know about his current relationship status. Why Did Pedro and Chantel’s Marriage End?. After six years of...
Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is the Reason Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore
Tyra Banks definitely had a 'different' interview for the Bey Hive. Here's what Beyoncé fans are saying about a viral video clip of the 'Renaissance' artist.
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
Fans Slam ‘Insufferable’ and ‘Out of Touch’ Meghan Markle For Saying She Couldn’t Afford Her $14 Million Montecito Mansion
Fans are slamming Meghan Markle for saying she and Prince Harry couldn’t afford their $14 million home in Montecito, California.
‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Estranged Husband Gave Mistress $300K in Firm Funds, Report Says
Tom Girardi, the embattled lawyer and estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Erika Jayne, gave $300,000 to a Los Angeles judge with whom he was having an affair so the woman could purchase ocean-front property in 2015, according to court records obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Girardi, 83, allegedly drew the money not from his personal account, but from a trust account holding funds won by his law firm for cancer victims and the residents of a polluted California community. Many of the victims still allege they “never got a dime” of the money they were owed, according to one person who spoke to the Times. An attorney for Girardi’s former paramour, Tricia Bigelow, who retired last year, told the Times that the wire “was NOT marked as coming from a [Girardi Keese] trust account.” Jayne reacted with shock to the news on Wednesday. “Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop,” she wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying a screenshot of the Times’ story.
