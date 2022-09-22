The Phillips File – Week 3 Steelers Takes On Trubisky’s Turmoil, Canada’s Struggles And Offensive Implosion With Browns On Deck

Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Steelers Legend Rod Woodson Becomes Latest Advocate For Team To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
The advocates for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett are getting louder and louder. Those chants flooded Acrisure Stadium in the midst of the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Starter Mitch Trubisky has been uninspiring in his first two games as a Steeler, leading to major question marks on the offensive side of the ball.
Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
Former Steelers OC Todd Haley Claims The Receivers Have Been “Sloppy” and Need To “Clean It Up” So Far In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been making headlines all week after a dreadful offensive performance in their Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots. The Steelers managed only 243 yards of offense and quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw for only 168 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. In the later stages of the game, “Kenny” chants echoed throughout Acrisure Stadium in regards to the Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who currently is second on the depth chart. In recent weeks, fans have been quite vocal in their displeasure with offensive coordinator Matt Canada and the teams’ play calling. Many of which are calling for a coaching change at the coordinator position. Although any major change like that is extremely unlikely to happen during the season, especially with a franchise like the Steelers who rarely will fire a position coach in the first place, many fans think some significant changes need to be made to the offense quickly.
Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed
Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
Giants vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
The New York Giants (2-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that spread has dipped to -0.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Tua Tagovailoa must be licking his chops after seeing Bills latest injury report
The Buffalo Bills have been the clear frontrunners for the Super Bowl trophy this year. Their first two games have been blowouts against the reigning champions and the reigning first seed of the AFC. They’ve done this off the back of Josh Allen’s brilliance and their defense clamping down their opponents.
Tony Dungy cites reasons for lack of Black NFL head coaches
The Washington Post‘s blockbuster story, “How the NFL Blocks Black Coaches,” rocked the NFL world Wednesday, detailing factors behind the dearth of Black head coaches in the league. One of the most successful Black coaches of all time, Tony Dungy, gave the Post an interesting analogy. The...
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.
Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
Steelers Calm HC Mike Tomlin Elaborates on “Significant Changes” to 2022 Offense: “The difference between success and failure are small things”
When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers , Steeler Nation will tell you first and foremost what needs to be done to help improve the team, and when it needs to be done. As the black and gold prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns in a vital divisional showdown on Thursday Night Football, there’s a heightened anxiousness throughout the Steel City that the franchise’s struggling offense needs to improve, and needs to improve quick. Whether that’s a quarterback change, an offensive coordinator change, or something of the like, a significant change seems to be the obvious answer. For head coach, Mike Tomlin , however, he’s not as worried quite yet as everyone else seems to be.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers wilted in the second half and were defeated 29-17 by the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Thursday Night Football setback in Week 3. Following this Week 3 loss to the Browns, the Steelers fell to 1-2. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled yet...
Impact player ruled out of Browns-Steelers game
The Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns game is on Thursday and when you have a Thursday game, it limits the amount of recovery time for someone if they pick up an injury the week before. That’s what happened to the Browns as they already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday’s game.
The Steelers were wrong to believe in QB Mitchell Trubisky
Once quarterbacks get past the developmental stage of their career, they rarely morph into something brand new overnight. While a Ryan Tannehill comes around every so often, Mitchell Trubisky's teetering stint with the Steelers is the latest example that a leopard usually doesn't change its spots. The Steelers didn't expect...
NFL odds Week 3: Best bets for Ravens-Patriots, Eagles-Commanders
Our best bets (9-3 YTD) are off to a strong start, and I’m rolling with four plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-time parlays, either. These are the games I love the most. Let’s go to work with...
Thursday Night Football stream struggles continue for Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video execs said this week they were “very hopeful” that Thursday Night Football streaming issues were “going to be less and less a thing.” Looks like we’ll all have to give it another go for Week 4. The September 22 game between AFC...
RUMOR: The other ‘sticking point’ that hampered Lamar Jackson’s contract discussions with Ravens
The contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson captured the attention of fans before the 2022 season. Many fans expected the two sides to agree to a deal before the self-imposed dealing of Opening Day. Unfortunately, they failed to meet in the middle, and Jackson will become a free agent after the 2022 season.
NFL Week 3: Steelers lead Browns on Thursday Night Football
Divisional position is at stake Thursday, as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in the renewal of the long-standing Turnpike Rivalry. Both teams entered the matchup 1-1, and the winner will take over first place in the AFC North (. will have a chance to tie that mark...
Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'
It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
