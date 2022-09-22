Read full article on original website
Related
McKnight's
Emotional exhaustion rose during pandemic: study
Burnout and stress have been common problems in the healthcare industry for many years, but emotional exhaustion among healthcare workers, and nurses in particular, increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, new research has found. A new study, Emotional Exhaustion Among U.S. Health Care Workers Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic,...
McKnight's
House report attacks, nursing homes fight back over allegations of deficient staffing, care and safe practices as pandemic hit
Congressional investigators pinned for-profit skilled nursing operators into a corner Wednesday, releasing a scathing report describing “dire” conditions caused by alleged lack of preparation and mismanagement in the first three months of the pandemic. But providers — especially the five large chains singled out for criticism — were...
McKnight's
Clinical briefs for Friday, Sept. 23
HHS reveals new strategy to support family caregivers … T cells could help kill cancer in older adults … ALS drug shows clinical benefit in new data analysis… Interferon treatment may reduce severe COVID in older patients .. Institute to lead global effort to map the human brain.
McKnight's
NIH: Two drugs most effective in treating type 2 diabetes
Two popular drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes outperformed other medications in managing glucose levels and keeping people healthy, according to new research funded by the National Institutes of Health. In a large clinical trial, the NIH found that glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved...
