ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
nationalhogfarmer.com

Farm Progress America, September 23, 2022

Max Armstrong offers some ways farmers can boost safety on the farm. John Shutske, agricultural safety and health specialist, University of Wisconsin, offers some tips including some basic actions that a farmer can take each season. It starts with getting reacquainted with equipment that might be used just once a year, and making sure those machines are fully maintained. Max also shares the importance of training for youth working on the farm.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy