Autoweek.com
Climbing Behind the Wheel of a Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Muscle Car
The N Vision 74 hydrogen fuel cell car has 670 hp, rear-wheel drive, and a claimed 370 miles of range. The design was inspired by the car Giugiaro turned into the Delorean DMC-12, the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept. Sadly, the automaker has no plans to put the N Vision 74...
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
A Smart Pedal Vehicle is Not Just a Bike!
Mocci, also known as the Magic Ride, was designed and manufactured in Munich, Germany, with the idea coming as early as 2014. Today, Mocci prides itself on having developed a new category for e-bikes. The Smart Pedal Vehicle (SPV) will supply energy to the rear wheel motor while the rider pedals. Even more surprising, all of this is achieved without a belt or chain.
electrek.co
XPeng challenges Tesla FSD with City Navigation Pilot, ‘China’s most advanced’ Advanced Driver Assistance System
Chinese EFV automaker XPeng Motors announced it has launched a pilot program for its City Navigation Pilot (NGP) Advanced Driver Assistance System. With its debut, XPeng claims to be the first Chinese company to deliver such an “high-level” ADAS for complex urban driving, continuing to challenge Tesla’s Full-Self-Driving (FSD) technology overseas.
techeblog.com
MIT Researchers Develop System That Lets Soft Robots Use the Right Force When Grasping Tools
While humans get to enjoy Bauhütte’s Hand Massager for gamers, the world of soft robots still has a long way to go before they can accurately grip things with the right force. Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) partnered with the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) to develop a system that lets soft robots grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task, whether it be squeegeeing liquid or writing out a word with a pen.
techeblog.com
NVIDIA GET3D is an AI Model Capable of Populating Virtual Worlds with High-Fidelity Objects and Characters
Populating huge virtual worlds could be an issue for some game developers, and that’s why NVIDIA GET3D was created. This AI model can populate virtual worlds with a diverse array of 3D buildings, vehicles, characters and more after being trained using only 2D images. The model then generates 3D shapes with high-fidelity textures and complex geometric details.
Defense One
The U.S. Military Is Buying Electric Jet-ski Robots
Jet skis look great in spy movies, but for actual military use, they have some big drawbacks. They’re noisy gas-guzzlers and inconvenient aboard a warship, which must find a safe and secure place to store their fuel. The future of jet skis for elite SEAL teams looks and sounds different. On Thursday, the Defense Innovation Unit and electric jet ski maker T3MP3ST told Defense One that they have inked a deal to help the military experiment with electric jet skis that can be converted into autonomous drones.
7 best conversion kits to transform your normal bike into an e-bike
An electric bike conversion kit is a device that converts a regular bike into an electric one. It includes all the parts needed to convert the bike, including the motor, controller, battery, and throttle. The conversion kit is installed on the bicycle frame and is easy to install. The installation process should not take more than one hour and does not require any mechanical skills.
Tesla is using a video game software to create simulation for its ‘self-driving’ testing
TESLA has created a virtual simulation of San Francisco using video game software to test its car's self-driving technology. The news comes amid mounting scrutiny over Tesla testing its semi-autonomous Autopilot and Full Self-Driving programs on public roads. The electric manufacturer is creating its simulation with Unreal Engine, a game...
CNET
Tesla AI Day Brings Optimus Robot, Self-Driving Car Updates: Here's How to Watch
Tesla is pressing forward with its plans to create humanoid robots and to move closer to actual self-driving cars. You can learn more about it at the company's second AI Day, set for Sept. 30. Expect to see some of the most advanced examples of artificial intelligence technology around — even if they'll need years more work to mature.
insideevs.com
Take A Look At The 2023 Trek Allant+ 8S Electric Commuter Bike
Assuming you’re gifted with a sunny day and nice, breezy conditions, chances are you’ve considered riding your bicycle to school or work instead of taking your car out of your garage. Indeed, this is exactly what most e-bike manufacturers dream of you doing, so they can continue selling e-bikes geared towards the rapidly growing e-mobility generation.
How to Replace the Gear Shifter on a Bike
Bike shifters allow you to control gears, but they can become worn out over time. Here are step-by-step instructions for replacing your bike shifters at home.
Engadget
VW's latest concept is a self-driving travel pod that can replace short flights
Many automakers dream of self-driving cars that are effectively lounges on wheels, but VW is taking things one step further. The brand has unveiled a Gen.Travel "design study" EV that it hopes could replace short flights. The four-person travel pod would be completely autonomous (that is, SAE Level 5) and revolve around a modular interior that can be customized for each trip. Businesspeople could work at a conference table during a ride, while red-eye travellers could use two seats that convert into beds.
Is the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Actually Efficient?
As a hybrid SUV, the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid has a good value proposition. But, how efficient is it? The post Is the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Actually Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
MOD’s New Black E-Bike Is Ready To Embark On Adventures Big And Small
I’m almost certain that a large percentage of folks looking to get into e-bikes want their prospective bikes to be rather versatile machines. Now, this is especially true for those looking to integrate the e-bike lifestyle into their day-to-day—meaning their new two-wheeler will be a vehicle for both leisure and utility. Luckily, there are tons of options available in the market, from manufacturers big and small.
4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000
Hybrid models are becoming a great option for those that aren't ready to go full EV yet, but are looking to save money. Here are some great cheap new hybrid cars. The post 4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul Electric Truck Is A ‘Holistic Transport Solution’
The Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul will have 310 miles of range thanks to the Lithium iron phosphate cell technology (LFP) used in its batteries. The post Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul Electric Truck Is A ‘Holistic Transport Solution’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
