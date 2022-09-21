Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Park Lawn Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation PLC PLC.U))) ("PLC") announced today that the quarterly dividend of $0.114 per share will be payable on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as at September 30, 2022. PLC offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") which allows...
Benzinga
Applied UV Declares Monthly Preferred Stock Dividend
Applied UV, Inc. AUVI ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the cash dividend to holders of Applied UV's 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.
Benzinga
Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. GGG has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 21 cents ($0.21) per common share, payable on Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 17, 2022. The Company has approximately 169.3 million shares outstanding. ABOUT GRACO. Graco...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Despite Hawkish Fed: Analyst Says Wait For 'The Bigger Drop' Will Be Longer
Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green Thursday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.9% to $943.7 billion at 8:19 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. XRP (XRP) +22.1% $0.5. Chiliz (CHZ) +19.1% $0.3. UNUS SED LEO (LEO) +14.1% $4.92...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Nasdaq Jumps Into Crypto
With macro firmly in the driver’s seat for the time being, we’re keeping an eye on everything happening “off the field”. This week, in a lawsuit filed against a crypto influencer, the SEC used language that suggests it considers the entire Ethereum ETH/USD network to be under its jurisdiction.
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 17.2% to $12.01 since the start of Monday's trading session on continued weakness. Ford during Monday's after-hours session previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
Dogecoin Leads Bitcoin, Ethereum Into The Weekend: What's Going To Happen Next?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was showing comparative strength to much of the crypto sector during Friday’s 24-hour trading session. On Friday afternoon, the Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrency was spiking up over 4% higher at one point while Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were declining about 4% and 3%, respectively. Despite the drop...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of BRP Group (BRP) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") BRP complied with federal securities laws. On September 13, 2022, NINGI Research issued a report alleging that BRP Group "has doctored its organic growth rate to beat analysts' estimates" and mislead investors "by presenting inorganic revenue as organic revenue through a self-proclaimed separate agreement with an affiliate." Following this report, the Company's stock price dropped.
Benzinga
Shoe Carnival Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Company to Pay Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share. Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL (the "Company"), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share...
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Benzinga
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
LARGO PHYSICAL VANADIUM CORP. ("VAND") [Formerly LARGO PHYSICAL VANADIUM CORP. ("VAND.P")]. BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading. BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2022. TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Column Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") (now renamed Largo Physical Vanadium...
United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
Benzinga
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
FedEx 'Surprisingly' Leaves Out Details On What Drove Earnings Miss, Analyst Says
FedEx Corp. FDX reported weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, with earnings of $3.44 per share on revenues of $23.2 billion. Three analysts provide their takes on the Atlanta-based logistics company and its management. Morgan Stanley. Analyst Ravi Shanker reiterated an Equal-Weight rating, while keeping the price target unchanged at $250. FedEx...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DBV Technologies S.A. - DBVT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DBV Technologies S.A. (""DBV" or the "Company") DBVT. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether DBV and certain...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About IBEX Holdings
Within the last quarter, IBEX Holdings IBEX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for IBEX Holdings. The company has an average price target of $20.25 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $20.00.
Canadian Cannabis Sales Continued To Increase In July, Here's Why
Recently, Statistics Canada released July retail cannabis sales for the country. The reports showed that marijuana sales increased from June by 4.5% to C$394.8M. "The month was longer by 3.3%. June was revised from C$377.5 million to C$377.9 million. Sales rose 17.8% from a year earlier, down from June's 23.2% growth rate," states the report.
Benzinga
ALLY Energy™ Names Finalists for 6th Annual GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces
HOUSTON (PRWEB) September 23, 2022. ALLY Energy is proud to announce the 6th Annual GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces will be held on October 26, 2022, at The Bell Tower on 34th Street in Houston, Texas and online with thousands expected. The awards are regarded by many as the most prestigious, significant recognition in the energy industry worldwide. Nominations are open to the public. The shortlisted finalists include 75 leaders, 21 teams, and 15 companies with representation across the globe in oil and gas, power and utilities, wind, solar, hydrogen, nuclear, climate tech startups, and academia. To learn more, register or sponsor the GRIT Awards, visit here.
How To Hedge Against Stock Market Losses In Your IRA
These are difficult times for investors. Inflation is like a runaway freight train and COVID-19’s aftereffects are still creating supply chain problems. In response to these trends, the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates with a frequency that hasn’t been seen in decades. If all of this is killing the value of your IRA, maybe it’s time to diversify some of it into precious metals through a Gold IRA from Red Rock Secured.
Comments / 0