POTUS

Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
HuffPost

As Biden Goes On Offense, Trump Goes Unhinged

President Joe Biden has sharpened his rhetoric against Republicans lately, likening them to fascists and saying they don’t believe in democracy. The contrast between the current and former president has never been starker, as Biden signs landmark bills into law, and Trump readies a possible 2024 campaign while squirming under various federal investigations into his potentially illegal conduct before and after leaving the White House.
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
Lashaun Turner

Poll: 52% favor President Joe Biden being impeached

A new poll of likely voters shows 52% are in support of impeaching President Joe Biden. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it. (Source)
Fox News

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Fox News

Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
Fox News

LAURA INGRAHAM: The American people are facing a long period of decline and despair

Laura Ingraham highlighted how the Biden administration's destructive policies have and will continue to create a series of consequences for Americans on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: The fact is there is no Biden brain trust. It's only brain rust. They somehow convince themselves, I guess, that they could trust the Fed to fix everything that was going on in the economy. No matter how much they spent. That no matter how much money they borrowed, printed and wasted, there would just never be any consequences for Americans.
