President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Biden unsettles Marine Band members by campaigning for Democrats at official event where they played
EXCLUSIVE: President Biden unsettled members of the U.S. Marine Band when he campaigned for Democrats at an official White House event where they played, a source familiar with the inner workings of the band told Fox News Digital. On Tuesday, Biden visited the Keystone State with the Marine Band in...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Judge Jeanine Pirro: Letitia James Won’t Indict Trump Because She Doesn’t Have The Evidence
Co-host of “The Five” Judge Jeanine Pirro joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to explain why New York Attorney General Letitia James does not have a solid legal case against former President Trump and his family. “She comes out with all these words like, this is illegal...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
South Korean President Yoon's profane reaction to Biden speech caught on hot mic
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol went viral for his hot mic reaction to President Biden's remarks at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. Yoon, who took office in May, reacted to Biden's pledge to increase the U.S. contribution to the U.N. Global Fund, which would require congressional approval. "How...
Ukrainian forces push into Donetsk, fighting Russia for territory it considers 'essential' to win: UK intel
Ukrainian forces have pushed into Russian-occupied areas in northern Donetsk in a move the U.K. defense ministry on Friday said is "putting pressure on territory Russia considers essential to its war aims." Fighting in northern Donestk has been described as "ongoing," as Ukrainian forces launch a counteroffensive on the town...
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who pushed Russia theories: 'We have honest elections in this country'
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said "we have honest elections in this country" on Thursday in a guest appearance on his old network, although he previously pushed Russiagate theories that questioned the integrity of the 2016 election. "In our system, you tell the American people what happened in their election...
As Biden Goes On Offense, Trump Goes Unhinged
President Joe Biden has sharpened his rhetoric against Republicans lately, likening them to fascists and saying they don’t believe in democracy. The contrast between the current and former president has never been starker, as Biden signs landmark bills into law, and Trump readies a possible 2024 campaign while squirming under various federal investigations into his potentially illegal conduct before and after leaving the White House.
White House press secretary says Biden’s ‘soul of the nation speech’ wasn’t divisive
White House press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Biden’s "soul of the nation" speech — in which he cast former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans as a threat to the country — was not divisive. The comments came during a Wednesday afternoon press conference...
Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
Poll: 52% favor President Joe Biden being impeached
A new poll of likely voters shows 52% are in support of impeaching President Joe Biden. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it. (Source)
JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party
MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
LAURA INGRAHAM: The American people are facing a long period of decline and despair
Laura Ingraham highlighted how the Biden administration's destructive policies have and will continue to create a series of consequences for Americans on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: The fact is there is no Biden brain trust. It's only brain rust. They somehow convince themselves, I guess, that they could trust the Fed to fix everything that was going on in the economy. No matter how much they spent. That no matter how much money they borrowed, printed and wasted, there would just never be any consequences for Americans.
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin attacks Latino Republicans for voting 'against their self interest'
Sunny Hostin once again suggested minorities could only vote Democrat, during Friday's "The View." The talk show hosts were discussing former President Trump adviser Jared Kushner criticizing politicians using migrants as "political pawns" when, out of the blue, Hostin made a dig at Republican Latinos. "That's what's so interesting to...
House Republicans sound alarm over report Venezuela is sending violent criminals to US border
EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are sounding the alarm over a reported move by Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro to empty prisons of violent criminals and send them to the U.S. southern border -- with Republicans warning that such a move could put the U.S. "in grave danger." "We write you with serious...
