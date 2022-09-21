Read full article on original website
Packers OL David Bakhtiari’s injury status for Week 3 gets brutally honest update from Matt LaFleur
Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari has not played this season. And it doesn’t seem as if he will make his season debut on Sunday. The Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The five-time All-Pro was not seen on the field during the practice season. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is unclear.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Keys To Beating Houston Texans In Week 3
The Chicago Bears look to regroup after Week 2’s disaster. They try to do that when they host Lovie Smith and the winless Houston Texans. Ok, so we can all agree that the Chicago Bears game last week against the Green Bay Packers was a debacle. We saw the defense miss tackles like it did last season. Also, the offense could not move the ball. They again had a game in which the quarterback completed single-digit completions and throw for less than 100 yards.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers owns Bears so bad he’s causing cringe relationship problems
Aaron Rodgers has been a thorn to the Chicago Bears’ side for well over a decade now. But even when it’s become the norm for him to lead the Green Bay Packers to win after win over their divisional rivals, it doesn’t sting any less for the most ardent of Bears supporters.
670 staff predictions: Bears-Texans
The Chicago Bears (1-1) visit the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday afternoon. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Justin Fields walks back polarizing postgame jab at Bears fans
If the Chicago Bears' 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field wasn’t humbling enough for quarterback Justin Fields, the social media backlash the 23-year-old signal-caller faced after his postgame comments might have done the trick. Asked if Sunday’s loss stung a little more given...
FOX Sports
Bears look to bounce back against Smith, winless Texans
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears were riding high after a surprising victory over San Francisco in a rain-soaked season opener at Soldier Field, only to get taken down by Aaron Rodgers and the rival Green Bay Packers yet again. They will try to bounce back when...
GolfWRX
NFL・
Lovie Smith’s return to Chicago brings back better Bears memories
David Haugh and Dan Wiederer of the Audacy Original Podcast “Take The North” talked about Lovie Smith’s time in Chicago and some of the better Bears memories over the past few decades.
Texans vs. Bears Week 3: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Houston Texans head north to face the Chicago Bears as both teams hope to get on track for a win.
AthlonSports.com
Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Prediction: Familiar Face Returns to Soldier Field
A familiar face will be patrolling the sidelines at Solider Field on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Chicago Bears in a cross-conference matchup. Lovie Smith, who coached the Bears from 2004-12, returns as the Texans' new leader and he'll have a chance to score both his first win against his former employer and his first win with his current employer in one fell swoop.
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Texans' Week 3 encounter in Chicago with Bears Wire
The Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears are looking to prove in Week 3 they aren’t just inconsistent squads with new coaches. A win at Soldier Field for either side can infuse optimism back into their seasons. For the Texans, the 0-1-1 record is obtuse, and while they technically...
Yardbarker
Bears' Injury Report Grows on Thursday
Week 3 marks a big week for the Chicago Bears. It's not only a time to re-establish a winning record, but former head coach Lovie Smith is returning to town. Now at the helm of the Houston Texans, he'll surely love to come away with a victory in his old stomping grounds.
