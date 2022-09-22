NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ Trio Open New Seasons; ABC Offers Special ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter’

Read full article on original website
Related
‘La Brea’: Martin Sensmeier Joins Season 2 Cast Of NBC Series
EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s La Brea has added Martin Sensmeier (1883, Yellowstone) to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role. Season 2 premieres on September 27. He will portray Taamet, the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC. Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds. His appearance is in the October 4 episode. La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to...
George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno Among Celebrity Guests Joining ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music And Laughter’ ABC Special — Update
UPDATED, 10:30 AM: ABC has announced additional celebrity guests set for its upcoming Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter special. Stars who have signed on to help celebrate Lear through speeches and comedy performances include Asante Blackk, George Clooney, Laverne Cox, Isabella Gomez, Emily Hampshire, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno, Ms. Pat, Jay Pharoah, Rob Reiner, Aida Rodriguez and George Wallace. Special musical performances paying tribute to iconic sitcom theme songs will also be featured throughout the evening and will be performed by Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Ledisi, Justina Machado, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, Amber Stevens West, Michelle Williams and more.
Collider
‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter’ Featurette Reveals Tony Danza Is Part of the Celebration [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively share a new featurette for Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, a special celebrating the birthday of one of Hollywood’s most iconic producers. The new featurette gives fans a unique peek at the special while also revealing that Who’s the Boss? star Tony Danza is part of the celebration.
TV Fanatic
The Goldbergs Kills Off Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Shocking Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs said goodbye to one of its most pivotal characters on Wednesday's season premiere. Jeff Garlin departed the show last season, but the series opted to keep Murray alive with some crafty editing ... until now. It was recently reported that Garlin's character would be killed off, and while...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
Ice-T Reflects on His Close Friendship With Law & Order: SVU Co-Star Mariska Hargitay
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. When you think of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, you think of stars Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay. Fans have watched the duo—who play Odafin "Fin" Tutuola and Olivia Benson, respectively—take down NYC criminals for over two decades on the long-running NBC crime drama. And just like the characters' close bond on-screen, fans will be delighted to know that Ice-T and Hargitay are just as close off-screen.
Ice-T Jokes He Had to 'Check on My Pulse' After Learning Kelli Giddish Was Leaving SVU
Ice-T tells PEOPLE calls "from higher up" resulted in Giddish's exit from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but he added "I'm not even sure she's gone until they shoot that episode" Ice-T is not quite ready to say goodbye to his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costar Kelli Giddish. The rapper and actor, 64, opened up to PEOPLE about Giddish's departure from the show on Monday at the Law & Order premiere event in New York City. "It's a sad thing," he acknowledged. "Me and Kelli were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Final Ratings: SVU Part of Law & Order Crossover Tops Thursday
In the latest TV show ratings, the SVU portion of NBC’s three-way Law & Order crossover led Thursday in the demo and in total audience. Kicking off the crossover event, Organized Crime drew 5 million total viewers per Nielsen finals (a best-since-series premiere audience) and a 0.6 demo rating (TVLine reader grade “A-“). SVU then delivered a one-year high in audience (5.5 million) and a 0.7 rating; reader grade “A-.” Closing things out, Law & Order hit a best-since-revival premiere audience (4.7 mil) and a 0.6 rating; reader grade “B+.” CBS’ Big Brother (3.1 mil/0.6; read recap) dipped week-to-week with its penultimate...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jeff Garlin reveals his struggle with bipolar disorder ahead of his character being killed off on ‘The Goldbergs’ premiere
The Goldbergs premiered its 10th season on Wednesday night, which saw family matriarch Murray Goldberg, formerly played by actor and comedian Jeff Garlin, killed off. Garlin’s exit comes following allegations of on-set misconduct on the ABC sitcom. Just hours before The Goldbergs‘ season premiere, the 60-year-old actor opened up...
What Time Does ‘Big Sky’ Premiere on ABC? How to Watch Online
We are officially only one more sleep away from the premiere of Big Sky Season 3 — and between the slate of mystery and new characters the trailer teased us, we cannot wait. Hailed from the creator of Big Little Lies and The Undoing, David E. Kelley, Big Sky Season 3 will follow Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and the new (and smokin’ hot) sheriff in town, Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles), as they embark on a mystery involving a missing hiker.
FX’s ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Sets Hulu Premiere Date
FX’s limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble will premiere with two episodes on November 17 exclusively via Hulu. A new episode will be released each subsequent Thursday. The 8-episode series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel, Fleishman Is In Trouble centers on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth,...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reboot Recap: An Awkward Family Reunion of Sorts — Plus, Grade the Hulu Comedy's First 3 Episodes
Hulu’s Reboot, which released its first three episodes on Tuesday, goes full meta as it pokes fun at the television’s industry’s resolve to reboot beloved shows of yesteryear. In Episode 1, edgy writer Hannah (played by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom) gets the greenlight from Hulu to revive the fictional early-aughts sitcom Step Right Up, about a blended family caught in wacky scenarios each week. The series, we’re told, originally ended after star Sterling Reed (Schmigadoon‘s Keegan-Michael Key) quit to pursue a serious acting career, and the cast hasn’t seen each other since. Leading lady Bree Marie Jensen (Kidding‘s Judy Greer) left the...
TVGuide.com
NBC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for La Brea, Young Rock, and More
While many networks wait until October to release many of their new and returning shows, NBC is ahead of the game. All but three series on NBC's fall 2022 lineup have already premiered, so fans didn't have to wait any longer to see new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D., or to finally watch Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. NBC also debuted The Voice, Quantum Leap, and New Amsterdam.
‘Big Brother 24’: Ranking the Final 3’s Jury Management
Based on the evicted player's feelings about the final three 'Big Brother 24' houseguests, we've ranked them based on their jury management in the game.
Alaska Daily: Premiere Date And Other Quick Things We Know About The TV Show
Tom McCarthy's upcoming newspaper drama series, Alaska Daily, is coming soon, and we have all the details.
Lewis Capaldi Shared Harry Styles' Reaction After Lewis Drunk-Texted Him At 5 A.M.
"He screenshotted it, but I don’t know what it was that I sent him.”
TVGuide.com
ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie: Feds, and More
Plus, new game shows Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debut. ABC kicked off fall TV season with the return of its comedy shows, debuting new episodes of The Conners, The Goldbergs, Home Economics, and newly minted Emmy-winner Abbott Elementary. And though drama Big Sky returned for a third season, with Jensen Ackles joining the cast as the charming potential love interest who steps in as temporary sheriff, the bulk of ABC's fall TV lineup has yet to premiere.
All the Details About Season 5 of 'The Rookie'
The Rookie introduced its fifth season at a Comic-Con panel in San Diego in July with executive producers Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter calling the new season “a transitional” one with “a lot of movement” as well as telling “harder stories.”. It will also...
Legend Loretta Devine shows off singing voice in Disney’s ‘Eureka’
Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Devine unfurls her beautiful singing voice while starring in the new Disney animated show, “Eureka,” which also stars legendary drummer Sheila E., bestselling author Misty Copeland and Wendell Pierce. The show centers on a precocious girl who uses her brilliant inventions to advance her civilization.
Comments / 0