Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
Grocery Outlet Highlight: 3 Places in Lancaster to Get Great Bargain Deals on Food and Pantry ItemsMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this Fall
There's a town in Pennsylvania that comes together every fall season to celebrate the legend of the Albatwich. An Albatwitch is a creature described to resemble big foot, only smaller in size. These scary looking animals reside in trees only venturing down to hunt for food during the night and there's an entire day of the year dedicated to them here in the Keystone State.
chescotimes.com
12th annual Downingtown FallFest, this Sunday
The 12th Annual Downingtown FallFest presented by the Downingtown-Thorndale Regional Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Victory Brewing Company and the Borough of Downingtown will be held Sunday, September 25th from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. FallFest brings thousands of visitors to the borough in search of great food, crafts,...
wlvr.org
Allentown ‘drag story hour’ draws families, minor disruption
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Families sat around a colorful library room Friday as a costumed drag queen read a book titled “King and King” — about two princes who fall in love — to attentive children. When one of the kids started crying, the drag queen,...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside the DiCarlos' PA House in Hellertown
It’s the old restaurant cliché: a family opens a restaurant because they want to extend the utmost in excellent food and warm hospitality. But that’s only the beginning of these kinds of restaurant genesis stories. From there, things get interesting. PA House, which opened in April, is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to host weekend full of events
LANCASTER & BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is going to be hosting a weekend full of events. These events include Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend, as well as a Flea Market. This event will last three days and run from Friday, September 23 to Sunday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Helping Harvest given helping hand in fighting hunger
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest has scored a giant victory in its fight against hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Employees of The Giant Company's supermarkets converged on the food bank in Spring Township on Friday. They spent their morning packing potatoes for upcoming food drives and mobile markets.
West Chester's Outfest canceled over hate-fueled responses
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A local borough canceled its first LGBTQ celebration set for next weekend over hate-fueled responses. Many were upset over the planned drag show.On Monday, the West Chester Borough Republican Committee posted on its social media account that a drag show was going to be held downtown. They included a flyer for Outfest and shared one of the drag performer's Instagram accounts. They added, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, make your voice heard to borough council."Council President Michael Stefano told CBS Philadelphia that members of the council received a ton of emails."Pretty...
5 Highly Rated Places to Get Pizza in Lancaster City, PA [Food & Drink]
Friday night pizza is a tradition in our house. Usually, we make our own but from time to time we order in. Here are five of the local top rated (4.5 and up) places to get pizza in Lancaster City.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania
While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
Castle in Doylestown Set For A Large Makeover, With a Community Center Being Added to Property
The castle will undergo needed renovations to keep it in top shape for all visitors. A popular castle that doubles as a museum will soon have its property revamped with much-needed add-ons and refurbishments. Bo Koltnow wrote about the Bucks County estate for WFMZ 69. Fonthill Castle, a regal estate...
morethanthecurve.com
For Sale | 1520 Pennllyn Pike | Blue Bell | Mia Palatano of the HOW Group
Mia Palatano of HOW Group at Compass added a new listing for sale at 1520 Pennllyn Pike in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday September 25th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping, this 6 bedroom, 4.5...
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to See
Say, you have a long weekend in Pennsylvania. Not a whole lot of time to cover an entire state, but still plenty of time to explore. Here are a handful of recommendations of where to go and what to see, covering everything from history to culture, nature and food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this month
A popular local grocery store in Lehigh County just announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of September. Many community members have expressed their condolences and well wishes on the business's Facebook page.
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
Home to a zoo, treetops course, and tons of exciting events throughout the year, the Elmwood Zoo in Norristown makes for an exhilarating day trip. This 16-acre park offers so much for people of all ages to enjoy, keep reading to learn more.
Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police
A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. It is unclear if...
Grocery Outlet Highlight: 3 Places in Lancaster to Get Great Bargain Deals on Food and Pantry Items
With inflation soaring and prices of food going up, a good bargain deal is always appreciated. In Lancaster, PA, there are a few grocery outlet stores that make you feel your dollar is stretched just a little bit further than when doing your normal grocery run. One of them, Sharp Shopper in Ephrata, was recently featured in The New York Times.
New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market
The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
Comments / 0